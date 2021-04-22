iifl-logo-icon 1
Prabhat Dairy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

99.6
(-0.10%)
Apr 22, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

491.6

1,441.91

1,131.15

1,000.07

yoy growth (%)

-65.9

27.47

13.1

14.38

Raw materials

-515.87

-1,267.08

-991.7

-881.32

As % of sales

104.93

87.87

87.67

88.12

Employee costs

-5.29

-33.66

-25.96

-21.45

As % of sales

1.07

2.33

2.29

2.14

Other costs

-112.35

-93.68

-69.8

-51.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.85

6.49

6.17

5.15

Operating profit

-141.91

47.46

43.68

45.7

OPM

-28.86

3.29

3.86

4.57

Depreciation

-0.2

-19.03

-16.04

-15.23

Interest expense

-0.29

-16.58

-14.67

-18

Other income

30.21

8.83

17.11

17.88

Profit before tax

-112.19

20.68

30.08

30.36

Taxes

-7.91

-1.77

-2.78

-3.41

Tax rate

7.05

-8.59

-9.25

-11.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-120.11

18.9

27.3

26.94

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-120.11

18.9

27.3

26.94

yoy growth (%)

-735.38

-30.75

1.3

648.41

NPM

-24.43

1.31

2.41

2.69

