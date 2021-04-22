Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
491.6
1,441.91
1,131.15
1,000.07
yoy growth (%)
-65.9
27.47
13.1
14.38
Raw materials
-515.87
-1,267.08
-991.7
-881.32
As % of sales
104.93
87.87
87.67
88.12
Employee costs
-5.29
-33.66
-25.96
-21.45
As % of sales
1.07
2.33
2.29
2.14
Other costs
-112.35
-93.68
-69.8
-51.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.85
6.49
6.17
5.15
Operating profit
-141.91
47.46
43.68
45.7
OPM
-28.86
3.29
3.86
4.57
Depreciation
-0.2
-19.03
-16.04
-15.23
Interest expense
-0.29
-16.58
-14.67
-18
Other income
30.21
8.83
17.11
17.88
Profit before tax
-112.19
20.68
30.08
30.36
Taxes
-7.91
-1.77
-2.78
-3.41
Tax rate
7.05
-8.59
-9.25
-11.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-120.11
18.9
27.3
26.94
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-120.11
18.9
27.3
26.94
yoy growth (%)
-735.38
-30.75
1.3
648.41
NPM
-24.43
1.31
2.41
2.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.