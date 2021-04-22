iifl-logo-icon 1
Prabhat Dairy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

99.6
(-0.10%)
Apr 22, 2021

QUICKLINKS FOR Prabhat Dairy Ltd

Prabhat Dairy Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-112.19

20.68

30.08

30.36

Depreciation

-0.2

-19.03

-16.04

-15.23

Tax paid

-7.91

-1.77

-2.78

-3.41

Working capital

-156.4

-79.61

-42.92

213.9

Other operating items

Operating

-276.71

-79.73

-31.66

225.61

Capital expenditure

-202.22

43.89

6.67

-31.38

Free cash flow

-478.93

-35.84

-24.99

194.23

Equity raised

1,114.1

914.71

873.2

603.98

Investing

-327.13

153.16

12.31

161.49

Financing

-127.15

-38.87

72.75

-47.11

Dividends paid

0

0

3.9

3.9

Net in cash

180.88

993.15

937.17

916.51

