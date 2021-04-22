Prabhat Dairy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-112.19
20.68
30.08
30.36
Depreciation
-0.2
-19.03
-16.04
-15.23
Tax paid
-7.91
-1.77
-2.78
-3.41
Working capital
-156.4
-79.61
-42.92
213.9
Other operating items
Operating
-276.71
-79.73
-31.66
225.61
Capital expenditure
-202.22
43.89
6.67
-31.38
Free cash flow
-478.93
-35.84
-24.99
194.23
Equity raised
1,114.1
914.71
873.2
603.98
Investing
-327.13
153.16
12.31
161.49
Financing
-127.15
-38.87
72.75
-47.11
Dividends paid
0
0
3.9
3.9
Net in cash
180.88
993.15
937.17
916.51
