To the Members of Prabhat Dairy Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Prabhat Dairy Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2020, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2020, and profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The Key Audit Matter How Was the Key Audit Matter Addressed in the Audit Assets held for Sale and Discontinued Operations Refer Note 34 of Financial statement The Company vide agreement dated January 21, 2019 has signed a definitive agreement to sell its dairy business along with its subsidiary Company to Tirumala Milk Products Private Limited for a total consideration of 1,70,000 Lakhs (including adjustment for net debt outstanding, working capital adjustment and minimum non-current asset level adjustment as agreed with the buyer). The dairy business constitutes 96.39% of the total revenue of the Company. Our audit procedures in respect of this matter include: We have considered this as a key audit matter because of the significance of the said transaction and disclosure requirements as required under Ind AS 105- Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations. 1) Reading definitive agreement to sell to understand the key terms and conditions of the transaction 2) Evaluating managements assessment of the consideration received for the disposal, the carrying amount of the net assets sold and the loss on disposal, if any 3) Evaluating applicability of I nd AS 105 -Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations to the said transaction. 4) Agreeing the cash consideration received to bank statements in the subsequent period. 5) Critically assessing the appropriateness of the Companys disclosures in respect of the disposal including the disclosures related to Non-current assets Held for sale and discontinued operations and the restatement of comparative in Statement of profit and loss.

The Key Audit Matter How Was the Key Audit Matter Addressed in the Audit Going Concern Our audit procedures in respect of this matter include: Refer Note 44 of Financial statement 1) Reviewing cash-flow forecasts and challenging managements assumptions around future sales, gross margin and operating costs and resulting cash flows; The Company has entered into an agreement to sell its dairy business along with its subsidiary Company to Tirumala Milk Products Private Limited, which constitutes 96.39% of the total revenue of the Company. 2) verifying the calculation to ensure the accuracy of the underlying financial data; In view of the above, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is evaluated. It is supported by the cash flow forecasts prepared by the management. Such forecasts include the managements assumptions regarding the timing of future cash flows and operating results which are by their nature uncertain. 3) Analysing the impact of reasonable possible changes in cash flow forecasts and their timing by applying sensitivities to key inputs includes future sales, gross margin and operating costs; We have considered this as a key audit matter as the aforesaid transaction, could have an impact on the financial position of the Company and involves managements assessment and estimate in evaluating going concern assumption. 4) Assessing the accuracy of the forecasts by comparing previous forecasts with the Companys actual financial performance; and 5) Assessing the adequacy of the Companys disclosures within the financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the Directors report, Shareholders information, Management Discussion and Analysis and Corporate Governance Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to

the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) I n our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2020 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 37 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

3. As required by The Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017, in our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 of the Act and the rules thereunder.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PRABHAT DAIRY LIMITED

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PRABHAT DAIRY LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

[Referred to in paragraph under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

i. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets (Property, Plant and Equipment).

(b) All the fixed assets (Property, Plant and Equipment) have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

ii. The inventory (excluding Goods in transit and stocks with third parties) has been physically verified by the management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records.

iii. As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Since the Company has not granted any loans, sub-clause (a), (b) and (c) of clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

iv. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the Company pursuant as specified by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it.

Statutory dues which were outstanding, as at March 31, 2020 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the Due Date amount relates Date of Payment Remarks, if any NIL

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, the outstanding dues of income-tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess and any other statutory dues on account of any dispute, are as follows

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income tax act 1961 Income tax 35.60 A.Y 2007-08* Income tax Appellate Tribunal, Pune Income tax act 1961 Income tax 28.77 A.Y 2009-10* Income tax Appellate Tribunal, Pune Income tax act 1961 Income tax 113.79 A.Y 2010-11* Income tax Appellate Tribunal, Pune Income tax act 1961 Income tax 16.95 A.Y 2011-12* Income tax Appellate Tribunal, Pune Income tax act 1961 Income tax 257.02 A.Y 2012-13* Income tax Appellate Tribunal, Pune

*A.Y. stands for Assessment Year

viii. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to its banks. The Company did not have any loan or borrowings from financial institution, government or any debentures outstanding during the year.

ix. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x. During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PRABHAT DAIRY LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Prabhat Dairy Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2020 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2020, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.