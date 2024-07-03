Summary

Sarveshwar Foods Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Sarveshwar Overseas Private Limited on August 3, 2004. The Company name was changed to Sarveshwar Organic Foods Private Limited dated April 13, 2010 through Fresh Certificate of Incorporation. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and retained the name to Sarveshwar Foods Limited on June 29, 2015 through fresh Certificate of Incorporation. The Companys main business is to manufacture of basmati rice & other products.The Company operations are based out of the Jammu Region in the State of Jammu and Kashmir. It has two state-of-the-art Buhler German Rice milling plants in Jammu with Parboiling Plants, Grain storage Silos, Warehousing capacity of 300000 Sq.Ft. with ultra-modern packaging plants on 24 acres of Land.The Company, in 2010, acquired the business and assets excluding land and building due to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which grants special autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, of M/s. Nimbark Rice Mills, proprietorship firm of Ms. Radha Rani Gupta. Further in the year 2013, the company acquired the assets and liabilities of M/s. Sarveshwar Overseas, sole Proprietorship firm of the Promoter, Mr. Rohit Gupta for an aggregate amount of Rs. 165.23 million at book value. The Company issued Equity Shares worth Rs. 90.00 million and the balance amount of Rs. 75.23 million was treated as unsecured loan provided by Mr. Rohit

Read More