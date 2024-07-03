SectorFMCG
Open₹8.84
Prev. Close₹8.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹351.86
Day's High₹8.85
Day's Low₹8.36
52 Week's High₹15.55
52 Week's Low₹5.4
Book Value₹2.09
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)820.25
P/E97
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
97.88
36.4
24.57
24.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.11
133.08
97.89
94.73
Net Worth
199.99
169.48
122.46
119.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
228.57
199.22
230.35
216.73
yoy growth (%)
14.73
-13.51
6.28
4.39
Raw materials
-202.99
-178.1
-200.84
-182.81
As % of sales
88.8
89.39
87.19
84.34
Employee costs
-2
-2.08
-1.96
-2.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.52
2.25
12.88
14.6
Depreciation
-0.72
-0.81
-0.8
-0.9
Tax paid
-1.45
-0.5
-3.71
-4.05
Working capital
22.22
22.59
0.16
49.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.73
-13.51
6.28
4.39
Op profit growth
7.05
-49.68
-24.48
-13.24
EBIT growth
2.61
-41.76
-16.1
-12.47
Net profit growth
75.16
-80.88
-13.09
-8.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
869.59
689.32
604.72
514.53
487.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
869.59
689.32
604.72
514.53
487.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.27
8.05
2.8
2.43
4.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anil Kumar
Independent Director
Tej Pratap
Independent Director
Uttar Kumar Padha
Whole-time Director
Seema Rani
Non Executive Director
Adrash Kumar Gupta
Executive Director
Harbans Lal
Director (Corporate Affairs)
Mahadeep Singh Jamwal
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rohit Gupta
Independent Director
Pradeep Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Mubarak Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sadhvi Sharma
Reports by Sarveshwar Foods Ltd
Summary
Sarveshwar Foods Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Sarveshwar Overseas Private Limited on August 3, 2004. The Company name was changed to Sarveshwar Organic Foods Private Limited dated April 13, 2010 through Fresh Certificate of Incorporation. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and retained the name to Sarveshwar Foods Limited on June 29, 2015 through fresh Certificate of Incorporation. The Companys main business is to manufacture of basmati rice & other products.The Company operations are based out of the Jammu Region in the State of Jammu and Kashmir. It has two state-of-the-art Buhler German Rice milling plants in Jammu with Parboiling Plants, Grain storage Silos, Warehousing capacity of 300000 Sq.Ft. with ultra-modern packaging plants on 24 acres of Land.The Company, in 2010, acquired the business and assets excluding land and building due to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which grants special autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, of M/s. Nimbark Rice Mills, proprietorship firm of Ms. Radha Rani Gupta. Further in the year 2013, the company acquired the assets and liabilities of M/s. Sarveshwar Overseas, sole Proprietorship firm of the Promoter, Mr. Rohit Gupta for an aggregate amount of Rs. 165.23 million at book value. The Company issued Equity Shares worth Rs. 90.00 million and the balance amount of Rs. 75.23 million was treated as unsecured loan provided by Mr. Rohit
The Sarveshwar Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd is ₹820.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd is 97 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarveshwar Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd is ₹5.4 and ₹15.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sarveshwar Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.60%, 3 Years at 83.55%, 1 Year at 49.06%, 6 Month at -11.29%, 3 Month at -12.89% and 1 Month at -14.26%.
