Sarveshwar Foods Ltd Share Price

8.38
(-3.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.84
  • Day's High8.85
  • 52 Wk High15.55
  • Prev. Close8.72
  • Day's Low8.36
  • 52 Wk Low 5.4
  • Turnover (lac)351.86
  • P/E97
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.09
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)820.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

8.84

Prev. Close

8.72

Turnover(Lac.)

351.86

Day's High

8.85

Day's Low

8.36

52 Week's High

15.55

52 Week's Low

5.4

Book Value

2.09

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

820.25

P/E

97

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

2 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 45.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

97.88

36.4

24.57

24.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

102.11

133.08

97.89

94.73

Net Worth

199.99

169.48

122.46

119.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

228.57

199.22

230.35

216.73

yoy growth (%)

14.73

-13.51

6.28

4.39

Raw materials

-202.99

-178.1

-200.84

-182.81

As % of sales

88.8

89.39

87.19

84.34

Employee costs

-2

-2.08

-1.96

-2.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.52

2.25

12.88

14.6

Depreciation

-0.72

-0.81

-0.8

-0.9

Tax paid

-1.45

-0.5

-3.71

-4.05

Working capital

22.22

22.59

0.16

49.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.73

-13.51

6.28

4.39

Op profit growth

7.05

-49.68

-24.48

-13.24

EBIT growth

2.61

-41.76

-16.1

-12.47

Net profit growth

75.16

-80.88

-13.09

-8.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

869.59

689.32

604.72

514.53

487.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

869.59

689.32

604.72

514.53

487.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.27

8.05

2.8

2.43

4.27

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sarveshwar Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anil Kumar

Independent Director

Tej Pratap

Independent Director

Uttar Kumar Padha

Whole-time Director

Seema Rani

Non Executive Director

Adrash Kumar Gupta

Executive Director

Harbans Lal

Director (Corporate Affairs)

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rohit Gupta

Independent Director

Pradeep Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Mubarak Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sadhvi Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sarveshwar Foods Ltd

Summary

Sarveshwar Foods Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Sarveshwar Overseas Private Limited on August 3, 2004. The Company name was changed to Sarveshwar Organic Foods Private Limited dated April 13, 2010 through Fresh Certificate of Incorporation. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and retained the name to Sarveshwar Foods Limited on June 29, 2015 through fresh Certificate of Incorporation. The Companys main business is to manufacture of basmati rice & other products.The Company operations are based out of the Jammu Region in the State of Jammu and Kashmir. It has two state-of-the-art Buhler German Rice milling plants in Jammu with Parboiling Plants, Grain storage Silos, Warehousing capacity of 300000 Sq.Ft. with ultra-modern packaging plants on 24 acres of Land.The Company, in 2010, acquired the business and assets excluding land and building due to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which grants special autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, of M/s. Nimbark Rice Mills, proprietorship firm of Ms. Radha Rani Gupta. Further in the year 2013, the company acquired the assets and liabilities of M/s. Sarveshwar Overseas, sole Proprietorship firm of the Promoter, Mr. Rohit Gupta for an aggregate amount of Rs. 165.23 million at book value. The Company issued Equity Shares worth Rs. 90.00 million and the balance amount of Rs. 75.23 million was treated as unsecured loan provided by Mr. Rohit
Company FAQs

What is the Sarveshwar Foods Ltd share price today?

The Sarveshwar Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd is ₹820.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd is 97 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarveshwar Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd is ₹5.4 and ₹15.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd?

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.60%, 3 Years at 83.55%, 1 Year at 49.06%, 6 Month at -11.29%, 3 Month at -12.89% and 1 Month at -14.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.82 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 45.13 %

