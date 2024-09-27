|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|This is with reference to our annual report already submitted on 3rd September,2024 wherein certain inadvertent typo error was noticed in the Annual Report. In view of the above, we are enclosing herewith the revised Annual Report of the Company for the FY 2023-24 along with the Notice of the 20th AGM. The revised report is also available on the website of the Company at www.sarveshwarfoods.com Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement ) Regulations ,2015 - Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.