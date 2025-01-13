Sarveshwar Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
97.88
36.4
24.57
24.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.11
133.08
97.89
94.73
Net Worth
199.99
169.48
122.46
119.3
Minority Interest
Debt
151.4
134.61
129.34
118.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
351.39
304.09
251.8
238.12
Fixed Assets
2.53
2.82
3.3
3.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
30.49
30.16
30.16
30.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.3
0.22
0.17
0.2
Networking Capital
317.93
270.77
218.02
203.68
Inventories
222.35
147.95
106.83
107.86
Inventory Days
172.23
Sundry Debtors
78.97
97.95
98.77
100.26
Debtor Days
160.09
Other Current Assets
174.99
57.76
54.23
15.24
Sundry Creditors
-73.43
-26.8
-35.07
-15.52
Creditor Days
24.78
Other Current Liabilities
-84.95
-6.09
-6.74
-4.16
Cash
0.13
0.12
0.14
0.22
Total Assets
351.38
304.09
251.79
238.11
