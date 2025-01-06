Sarveshwar Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.52
2.25
12.88
14.6
Depreciation
-0.72
-0.81
-0.8
-0.9
Tax paid
-1.45
-0.5
-3.71
-4.05
Working capital
22.22
22.59
0.16
49.9
Other operating items
Operating
24.56
23.52
8.52
59.54
Capital expenditure
0.24
0.67
0.74
-0.56
Free cash flow
24.8
24.19
9.26
58.98
Equity raised
183.3
179.93
162.77
105.7
Investing
-0.32
-0.08
15.58
0.14
Financing
16.68
15.77
25.98
134.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
224.47
219.81
213.6
299.09
