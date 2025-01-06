iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarveshwar Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.31
(-4.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Sarveshwar Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.52

2.25

12.88

14.6

Depreciation

-0.72

-0.81

-0.8

-0.9

Tax paid

-1.45

-0.5

-3.71

-4.05

Working capital

22.22

22.59

0.16

49.9

Other operating items

Operating

24.56

23.52

8.52

59.54

Capital expenditure

0.24

0.67

0.74

-0.56

Free cash flow

24.8

24.19

9.26

58.98

Equity raised

183.3

179.93

162.77

105.7

Investing

-0.32

-0.08

15.58

0.14

Financing

16.68

15.77

25.98

134.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

224.47

219.81

213.6

299.09

