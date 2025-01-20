Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.58
1.28
15.17
Op profit growth
-17.73
-40.99
12.37
EBIT growth
-22.69
-36.65
15.44
Net profit growth
-8.47
-65.45
29.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.92
5.03
8.64
8.85
EBIT margin
3.99
5.45
8.72
8.69
Net profit margin
1.01
1.17
3.43
3.06
RoCE
5.07
7.57
14.67
RoNW
0.81
0.96
4
RoA
0.32
0.4
1.44
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.14
2.33
6.73
7.08
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.34
1.41
5.69
5.58
Book value per share
65.13
64.72
55.51
38.65
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.34
0.14
0.29
P/CEPS
0.54
0.24
0.34
P/B
0.01
0
0.04
EV/EBIDTA
14.25
8.59
6.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-34.36
-18.27
-23.99
-27.32
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
140.94
109.4
61.65
Inventory days
154.97
176.95
190.96
Creditor days
-32.46
-57.82
-71.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.63
-1.35
-2.07
-1.94
Net debt / equity
1.65
1.39
1.21
2.61
Net debt / op. profit
13.15
9.05
3.97
4.94
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-88.92
-89.74
-86.6
-85.51
Employee costs
-0.72
-0.84
-0.72
-0.94
Other costs
-6.42
-4.37
-4.03
-4.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.