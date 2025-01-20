iifl-logo-icon 1
8.41
(0.36%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.58

1.28

15.17

Op profit growth

-17.73

-40.99

12.37

EBIT growth

-22.69

-36.65

15.44

Net profit growth

-8.47

-65.45

29.01

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.92

5.03

8.64

8.85

EBIT margin

3.99

5.45

8.72

8.69

Net profit margin

1.01

1.17

3.43

3.06

RoCE

5.07

7.57

14.67

RoNW

0.81

0.96

4

RoA

0.32

0.4

1.44

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.14

2.33

6.73

7.08

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.34

1.41

5.69

5.58

Book value per share

65.13

64.72

55.51

38.65

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.34

0.14

0.29

P/CEPS

0.54

0.24

0.34

P/B

0.01

0

0.04

EV/EBIDTA

14.25

8.59

6.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-34.36

-18.27

-23.99

-27.32

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

140.94

109.4

61.65

Inventory days

154.97

176.95

190.96

Creditor days

-32.46

-57.82

-71.01

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.63

-1.35

-2.07

-1.94

Net debt / equity

1.65

1.39

1.21

2.61

Net debt / op. profit

13.15

9.05

3.97

4.94

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-88.92

-89.74

-86.6

-85.51

Employee costs

-0.72

-0.84

-0.72

-0.94

Other costs

-6.42

-4.37

-4.03

-4.68

