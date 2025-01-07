Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
228.57
199.22
230.35
216.73
yoy growth (%)
14.73
-13.51
6.28
4.39
Raw materials
-202.99
-178.1
-200.84
-182.81
As % of sales
88.8
89.39
87.19
84.34
Employee costs
-2
-2.08
-1.96
-2.05
As % of sales
0.87
1.04
0.85
0.95
Other costs
-14.91
-10.94
-11.44
-10.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.52
5.49
4.97
4.86
Operating profit
8.66
8.09
16.08
21.3
OPM
3.79
4.06
6.98
9.83
Depreciation
-0.72
-0.81
-0.8
-0.9
Interest expense
-5.98
-7.99
-4.7
-6.36
Other income
2.57
2.96
2.3
0.57
Profit before tax
4.52
2.25
12.88
14.6
Taxes
-1.45
-0.5
-3.71
-4.05
Tax rate
-32.14
-22.2
-28.82
-27.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.07
1.75
9.17
10.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.07
1.75
9.17
10.55
yoy growth (%)
75.16
-80.88
-13.09
-8.76
NPM
1.34
0.88
3.98
4.87
