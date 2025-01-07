iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarveshwar Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

228.57

199.22

230.35

216.73

yoy growth (%)

14.73

-13.51

6.28

4.39

Raw materials

-202.99

-178.1

-200.84

-182.81

As % of sales

88.8

89.39

87.19

84.34

Employee costs

-2

-2.08

-1.96

-2.05

As % of sales

0.87

1.04

0.85

0.95

Other costs

-14.91

-10.94

-11.44

-10.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.52

5.49

4.97

4.86

Operating profit

8.66

8.09

16.08

21.3

OPM

3.79

4.06

6.98

9.83

Depreciation

-0.72

-0.81

-0.8

-0.9

Interest expense

-5.98

-7.99

-4.7

-6.36

Other income

2.57

2.96

2.3

0.57

Profit before tax

4.52

2.25

12.88

14.6

Taxes

-1.45

-0.5

-3.71

-4.05

Tax rate

-32.14

-22.2

-28.82

-27.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.07

1.75

9.17

10.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.07

1.75

9.17

10.55

yoy growth (%)

75.16

-80.88

-13.09

-8.76

NPM

1.34

0.88

3.98

4.87

