Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, Friday, November 29, 2024, evaluated and approved the valuation and due diligence reports received by the Company and has approved to proceed with the acquisition of the remaining stake in Natural Global Foods DMCC, a Dubai based entity. With the acquisition, Natural Global Foods DMCC, Dubai shall become wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Sarveshwar Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 2. To make Natural Global Foods DMCC a Dubai-Based Company as Companys wholly owned subsidiary by purchasing remaining stake from other Shareholders. 3. Any other Business matters Board Meeting Outcome for Considered, Approved And Taken On Record The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Along With For The Quarter/ Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 and other Business matters (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

1. Approval for Appointment of Mr. Suresh Kumar Pillay ,Practicing company secretary to act as Scrutinizer for the e-voting for the Annual General Meeting. 2.Approval of Annual Report along with the Board of Directors Report ,Management Discussion and Analysis ,Notice of the Annual General Meeting ,cut-off Date. 3.Approval of Mr. Mahadeep Singh Jamwal for reappointment as they are retiring by rotation.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Sarveshwar Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial results for the Quarter ended on 30th June2024. 2.To evaluate in terms of companys long term business growth plans the proposal for raising of funds . 1. Considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2.Approval of raising funds of additional amount of up to Rs. 250 Crore (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty Cores Only) by issuance and allotment of equity shares, by way of QIPs, ADR, GDR, FCCB or any other method or combination thereof including the Right Issue(s), subject to all regulatory and members approval, on such terms (to be decided by the Board or a duly constituted committee of the Board at a later date) as are in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder and the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and other applicable regulations, guidelines etc. as amended up to date.

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

1. Allotment of fully Convertible Warrants on preferential basis to Non-promoters, Public category. 2. Appointment of Aamir Aslam & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Uttar Kumar Padha as a Independent Director .

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 10 May 2024

Sarveshwar Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e Thursday, 16th May, 2024, inter-alia considered, approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the Auditors Report Financial Results for the year Ended 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

In terms of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We wish to Inform you that the Board of the Company in their meeting held today i.e Tuesday, March 26, 2024, inter-alia: .Considered & Approved the Appointment of Aamir Aslam & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 Sarveshwar Foods Ltd has informed BSE regarding appointment of Internal Auditor

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 17 Feb 2024

Sarveshwar Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the proposal for raising of funds 2. to increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequent amendments in Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company if any Sarveshwar Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a) fund raising with the permissible modes; b) increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company; Annexed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.02.2024) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/02/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024