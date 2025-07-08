Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹5.85
Prev. Close₹5.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.04
Day's High₹5.85
Day's Low₹5.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹33.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)66.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
114.46
114.46
114.46
57.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
343.39
533.44
1,132.07
1,096.3
Net Worth
457.85
647.9
1,246.53
1,153.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
40.82
636.07
948.49
701.46
yoy growth (%)
-93.58
-32.93
35.21
34.61
Raw materials
-35.38
-556.78
-584.18
-443.54
As % of sales
86.66
87.53
61.59
63.23
Employee costs
-12.75
-28.04
-27.23
-20.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-122.15
-206.7
117.9
82.74
Depreciation
-85.8
-101.42
-86.6
-73.75
Tax paid
-1.59
1.71
-17.9
-10.1
Working capital
-141.82
-271.15
163.84
-2.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.58
-32.93
35.21
34.61
Op profit growth
-65.14
-159.58
27.09
26.71
EBIT growth
-37.97
-260.42
43.96
34.49
Net profit growth
-67.82
-691.88
37.66
43.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
40.83
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
40.83
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,392.7
|54.44
|5,62,257.19
|2,493
|2.22
|15,000
|209.19
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,417.9
|75.3
|2,33,123.56
|885.41
|1.12
|5,447.64
|42.7
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
458.15
|61.25
|1,54,942.52
|678.06
|0.22
|4,052.53
|48.96
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,839
|65.45
|1,40,649.02
|557.1
|1.28
|4,218.9
|161.35
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,277.4
|96.18
|1,30,663.69
|248.49
|1.57
|2,159.97
|81.77
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dhirendra Singh
Whole-time Director
Abhishek Singh
Independent Director
Bharti Naik
Addtnl Independent Director
Nishish Mobar
Addtnl Independent Director
Vimal Patel
Independent Director
Jagadish Rao Kote
Addtnl Independent Director
Shikha Jain
Non Executive Director
Bharti Naik
Survey No 1768&1774/1 Manjusar,
Village Savali,
Gujarat - 391775
Tel: 91-2667-290290/91
Website: http://www.manpasand.co.in
Email: info@manpasand.co.in
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Manpasand Beverages Limited operates as a fruit drink manufacturing company in India. The company offers mango based fruit drink under the Mango Sip brand; fruit drinks and carbonated fruit drinks und...
Reports by Manpasand Beverages Ltd
