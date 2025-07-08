iifl-logo
Manpasand Beverages Ltd Share Price Live

5.85
(4.46%)
Jun 29, 2020|03:27:14 PM

  • Open5.85
  • Day's High5.85
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close5.6
  • Day's Low5.85
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)4.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.44
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)66.96
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Manpasand Beverages Ltd KEY RATIOS

Manpasand Beverages Ltd Corporate Action

25 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Manpasand Beverages Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Manpasand Beverages Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:23 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.33%

Non-Promoter- 5.85%

Institutions: 5.85%

Non-Institutions: 49.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Manpasand Beverages Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

114.46

114.46

114.46

57.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

343.39

533.44

1,132.07

1,096.3

Net Worth

457.85

647.9

1,246.53

1,153.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

40.82

636.07

948.49

701.46

yoy growth (%)

-93.58

-32.93

35.21

34.61

Raw materials

-35.38

-556.78

-584.18

-443.54

As % of sales

86.66

87.53

61.59

63.23

Employee costs

-12.75

-28.04

-27.23

-20.96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-122.15

-206.7

117.9

82.74

Depreciation

-85.8

-101.42

-86.6

-73.75

Tax paid

-1.59

1.71

-17.9

-10.1

Working capital

-141.82

-271.15

163.84

-2.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.58

-32.93

35.21

34.61

Op profit growth

-65.14

-159.58

27.09

26.71

EBIT growth

-37.97

-260.42

43.96

34.49

Net profit growth

-67.82

-691.88

37.66

43.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020

Gross Sales

40.83

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

40.83

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.48

Manpasand Beverages Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,392.7

54.445,62,257.192,4932.2215,000209.19

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,417.9

75.32,33,123.56885.411.125,447.6442.7

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

458.15

61.251,54,942.52678.060.224,052.5348.96

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,839

65.451,40,649.02557.11.284,218.9161.35

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,277.4

96.181,30,663.69248.491.572,159.9781.77

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Manpasand Beverages Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dhirendra Singh

Whole-time Director

Abhishek Singh

Independent Director

Bharti Naik

Addtnl Independent Director

Nishish Mobar

Addtnl Independent Director

Vimal Patel

Independent Director

Jagadish Rao Kote

Addtnl Independent Director

Shikha Jain

Non Executive Director

Bharti Naik

Registered Office

Survey No 1768&1774/1 Manjusar,

Village Savali,

Gujarat - 391775

Tel: 91-2667-290290/91

Website: http://www.manpasand.co.in

Email: info@manpasand.co.in

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Manpasand Beverages Limited operates as a fruit drink manufacturing company in India. The company offers mango based fruit drink under the Mango Sip brand; fruit drinks and carbonated fruit drinks und...
Company FAQs

What is the Manpasand Beverages Ltd share price today?

The Manpasand Beverages Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manpasand Beverages Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manpasand Beverages Ltd is ₹66.96 Cr. as of 29 Jun ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manpasand Beverages Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manpasand Beverages Ltd is 0 and 0.17 as of 29 Jun ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manpasand Beverages Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manpasand Beverages Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manpasand Beverages Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jun ‘20

What is the CAGR of Manpasand Beverages Ltd?

Manpasand Beverages Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -48.65%, 3 Years at -75.27%, 1 Year at -84.27%, 6 Month at -50.42%, 3 Month at -7.14% and 1 Month at 15.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manpasand Beverages Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manpasand Beverages Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

