Manpasand Beverages Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
114.46
114.46
114.46
57.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
343.39
533.44
1,132.07
1,096.3
Net Worth
457.85
647.9
1,246.53
1,153.52
Minority Interest
Debt
29.11
103.44
95.53
0.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.35
0.35
2.03
1.45
Total Liabilities
487.31
751.69
1,344.09
1,155.31
Fixed Assets
525.2
626.1
715.22
466.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0
40.7
205.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
30.37
32.19
31.88
23.79
Networking Capital
-69.06
7.39
532.14
423.66
Inventories
9.18
28.5
95.7
61.6
Inventory Days
82.06
16.35
36.82
32.05
Sundry Debtors
2.4
57.37
139.27
75.19
Debtor Days
21.45
32.92
53.59
39.12
Other Current Assets
57.46
62.26
380.83
366.58
Sundry Creditors
-83.02
-85.45
-59.86
-66.08
Creditor Days
742.17
49.03
23.03
34.38
Other Current Liabilities
-55.08
-55.29
-23.8
-13.63
Cash
0.78
86.01
24.13
35.76
Total Assets
487.3
751.69
1,344.07
1,155.32
