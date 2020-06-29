Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-90.43
EBIT margin
-294.51
Net profit margin
-466.48
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-16.64
Dividend per share
0
Cash EPS
-24.13
Book value per share
39.99
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.37
P/CEPS
-0.25
P/B
0.15
EV/EBIDTA
-2.88
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
1.3
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
62.34
Net debt / equity
0.06
Net debt / op. profit
-0.76
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-86.66
Employee costs
-31.23
Other costs
-72.53
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.