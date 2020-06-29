iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Manpasand Beverages Ltd Key Ratios

5.85
(4.46%)
Jun 29, 2020|03:27:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manpasand Beverages Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-90.43

EBIT margin

-294.51

Net profit margin

-466.48

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-16.64

Dividend per share

0

Cash EPS

-24.13

Book value per share

39.99

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.37

P/CEPS

-0.25

P/B

0.15

EV/EBIDTA

-2.88

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

Tax payout

1.3

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

Inventory days

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

62.34

Net debt / equity

0.06

Net debt / op. profit

-0.76

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-86.66

Employee costs

-31.23

Other costs

-72.53

Manpasand Bever. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Manpasand Beverages Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.