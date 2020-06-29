Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
40.82
636.07
948.49
701.46
yoy growth (%)
-93.58
-32.93
35.21
34.61
Raw materials
-35.38
-556.78
-584.18
-443.54
As % of sales
86.66
87.53
61.59
63.23
Employee costs
-12.75
-28.04
-27.23
-20.96
As % of sales
31.23
4.4
2.87
2.98
Other costs
-29.58
-157.09
-159.42
-97.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
72.46
24.69
16.8
13.85
Operating profit
-36.89
-105.85
177.65
139.77
OPM
-90.37
-16.64
18.72
19.92
Depreciation
-85.8
-101.42
-86.6
-73.75
Interest expense
-1.92
-12.88
-2.92
-1.18
Other income
2.48
13.45
29.78
17.9
Profit before tax
-122.15
-206.7
117.9
82.74
Taxes
-1.59
1.71
-17.9
-10.1
Tax rate
1.3
-0.82
-15.18
-12.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-123.75
-204.99
99.99
72.63
Exceptional items
-66.68
-386.87
0
0
Net profit
-190.43
-591.86
99.99
72.63
yoy growth (%)
-67.82
-691.88
37.66
43.83
NPM
-466.42
-93.04
10.54
10.35
