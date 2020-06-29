iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Manpasand Beverages Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.85
(4.46%)
Jun 29, 2020|03:27:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manpasand Beverages Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

40.82

636.07

948.49

701.46

yoy growth (%)

-93.58

-32.93

35.21

34.61

Raw materials

-35.38

-556.78

-584.18

-443.54

As % of sales

86.66

87.53

61.59

63.23

Employee costs

-12.75

-28.04

-27.23

-20.96

As % of sales

31.23

4.4

2.87

2.98

Other costs

-29.58

-157.09

-159.42

-97.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

72.46

24.69

16.8

13.85

Operating profit

-36.89

-105.85

177.65

139.77

OPM

-90.37

-16.64

18.72

19.92

Depreciation

-85.8

-101.42

-86.6

-73.75

Interest expense

-1.92

-12.88

-2.92

-1.18

Other income

2.48

13.45

29.78

17.9

Profit before tax

-122.15

-206.7

117.9

82.74

Taxes

-1.59

1.71

-17.9

-10.1

Tax rate

1.3

-0.82

-15.18

-12.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-123.75

-204.99

99.99

72.63

Exceptional items

-66.68

-386.87

0

0

Net profit

-190.43

-591.86

99.99

72.63

yoy growth (%)

-67.82

-691.88

37.66

43.83

NPM

-466.42

-93.04

10.54

10.35

Manpasand Bever. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Manpasand Beverages Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.