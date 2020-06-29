Manpasand Beverages Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-122.15
-206.7
117.9
82.74
Depreciation
-85.8
-101.42
-86.6
-73.75
Tax paid
-1.59
1.71
-17.9
-10.1
Working capital
-141.82
-271.15
163.84
-2.56
Other operating items
Operating
-351.38
-577.56
177.22
-3.67
Capital expenditure
-5.02
175.91
171
302.91
Free cash flow
-356.41
-401.65
348.22
299.23
Equity raised
1,067.26
2,257.37
2,191.33
1,588.08
Investing
0.01
-40.7
-164.72
204.77
Financing
-74.33
7.91
95.37
0.34
Dividends paid
0
0
5.72
5.72
Net in cash
636.53
1,822.93
2,475.93
2,098.14
