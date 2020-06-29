iifl-logo
Manpasand Beverages Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.85
(4.46%)
Jun 29, 2020

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-122.15

-206.7

117.9

82.74

Depreciation

-85.8

-101.42

-86.6

-73.75

Tax paid

-1.59

1.71

-17.9

-10.1

Working capital

-141.82

-271.15

163.84

-2.56

Other operating items

Operating

-351.38

-577.56

177.22

-3.67

Capital expenditure

-5.02

175.91

171

302.91

Free cash flow

-356.41

-401.65

348.22

299.23

Equity raised

1,067.26

2,257.37

2,191.33

1,588.08

Investing

0.01

-40.7

-164.72

204.77

Financing

-74.33

7.91

95.37

0.34

Dividends paid

0

0

5.72

5.72

Net in cash

636.53

1,822.93

2,475.93

2,098.14

