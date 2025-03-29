iifl-logo
Manpasand Beverages Ltd Board Meeting

5.85
(4.46%)
Jun 29, 2020|03:27:14 PM

Manpasand Bever. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Apr 202525 Apr 2025
Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2020-21
Board Meeting4 Apr 20254 Apr 2025
Manpasand Beverages Limited has informed the Exchange about General Updates
Board Meeting28 Mar 202529 Mar 2025
Intimation for adoption and Periodic Updating of Statutory Policies of the Company. Manpasand Beverages Limited has informed the Exchange about the revised intimation for adoption and periodic updating of the Statutory Policies of the Company (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2025)
Board Meeting12 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
Ms. Diksha Makhija appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 12th December, 2024 in the Board Meeting Held on 12th December, 2024.
Board Meeting11 Sep 202411 Sep 2024
Manpasand Beverages Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 11, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th September, 2024
Board Meeting16 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
Settlement with Finquest Financial Solutions Private Limited approved in Board Meeting held on 16th July,2024

Manpasand Bever.: Related News

No Record Found

