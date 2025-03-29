|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2025
|25 Apr 2025
|Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2020-21
|Board Meeting
|4 Apr 2025
|4 Apr 2025
|Manpasand Beverages Limited has informed the Exchange about General Updates
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2025
|29 Mar 2025
|Intimation for adoption and Periodic Updating of Statutory Policies of the Company. Manpasand Beverages Limited has informed the Exchange about the revised intimation for adoption and periodic updating of the Statutory Policies of the Company (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Dec 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|Ms. Diksha Makhija appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 12th December, 2024 in the Board Meeting Held on 12th December, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|11 Sep 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|Manpasand Beverages Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 11, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th September, 2024
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Settlement with Finquest Financial Solutions Private Limited approved in Board Meeting held on 16th July,2024
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.