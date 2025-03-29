Board Meeting 24 Apr 2025 25 Apr 2025

Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2020-21

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2025 4 Apr 2025

Manpasand Beverages Limited has informed the Exchange about General Updates

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2025 29 Mar 2025

Intimation for adoption and Periodic Updating of Statutory Policies of the Company. Manpasand Beverages Limited has informed the Exchange about the revised intimation for adoption and periodic updating of the Statutory Policies of the Company (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Ms. Diksha Makhija appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 12th December, 2024 in the Board Meeting Held on 12th December, 2024.

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

Manpasand Beverages Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 11, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th September, 2024

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024