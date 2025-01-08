Notice of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for Financial Year 2024-25 held on 04th October,2024. Manpasand Beverages Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 04, 2024 Manpasand Beverages Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 27-Sep-2024 to 04-Oct-2024 for the purpose of MT. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/09/2024) Manpasand Beverages Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 04, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/10/2024) Manpasand Beverages Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 04, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/10/2024)