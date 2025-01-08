iifl-logo
5.85
(4.46%)
Jun 29, 2020|03:27:14 PM

Manpasand Bever. CORPORATE ACTIONS

08/07/2024calendar-icon
08/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Dec 20247 Jan 2025
Manpasand Beverages Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 07, 2025 Proceeding of 2nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 held on 07th January,2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025) Reply to your email dated 9th January 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 28.01.2025)
EGM11 Sep 20244 Oct 2024
Notice of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for Financial Year 2024-25 held on 04th October,2024. Manpasand Beverages Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 04, 2024 Manpasand Beverages Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 27-Sep-2024 to 04-Oct-2024 for the purpose of MT. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/09/2024) Manpasand Beverages Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 04, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/10/2024) Manpasand Beverages Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 04, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/10/2024)

No Record Found

