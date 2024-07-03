iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhusudan Masala Ltd Share Price

213.95
(-4.89%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open222
  • Day's High222.95
  • 52 Wk High229
  • Prev. Close224.95
  • Day's Low213
  • 52 Wk Low 96
  • Turnover (lac)70.6
  • P/E33.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)307.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Madhusudan Masala Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

222

Prev. Close

224.95

Turnover(Lac.)

70.6

Day's High

222.95

Day's Low

213

52 Week's High

229

52 Week's Low

96

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

307.87

P/E

33.48

EPS

6.39

Divi. Yield

0

Madhusudan Masala Ltd Corporate Action

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Madhusudan Masala Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Madhusudan Masala Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:53 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.92%

Non-Promoter- 6.01%

Institutions: 6.01%

Non-Institutions: 27.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Madhusudan Masala Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.9

5

0.01

10.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.15

5.74

0.3

0

Net Worth

46.05

10.74

0.31

10.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Madhusudan Masala Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Madhusudan Masala Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Madhusudan Masala Ltd

Summary

Madhusudan Masala Ltd was originally formed as a Partnership Firm registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 with Registrar of Firms, Gujarat in the name and style of M/s. Madhusudan & Co., pursuant to a Deed of Partnership in 1982. FurtherM/s. Madhusudan & Co. was converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Madhusudan Masala Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 14, 2021, issued by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on April 15, 2023 and consequently the name was changed to Madhusudan Masala Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 29, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and processing of more than 32 types of Spices under the brand names ofDOUBLE HATHI and MAHARAJA. The Company sell products like: Whole Spices, Tea and Other Grocery Products like: Rajgira flour, Papad, Soya Products, Asafoetida (Hing), Achar Masala (Ready to make pickle powder), Sanchar (Black Salt Powder), Sindhalu (Rock Salt Powder), Katlu powder (Food supplement), Kasuri Methi (Dry Fenugreek) etc under the brand name of DOUBLE HATHI. Furthermore, it generate revenue from trading of whole spices and food grains through unbranded sales.The Company operate from a manufacturing facility located at Jamnagar, Gujarat, which is strategically located near the local APMC market thus facilitating easy and qu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Madhusudan Masala Ltd share price today?

The Madhusudan Masala Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹213.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Madhusudan Masala Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhusudan Masala Ltd is ₹307.87 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Madhusudan Masala Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Madhusudan Masala Ltd is 33.48 and 4.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Madhusudan Masala Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhusudan Masala Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhusudan Masala Ltd is ₹96 and ₹229 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Madhusudan Masala Ltd?

Madhusudan Masala Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 83.65%, 6 Month at 14.23%, 3 Month at 14.26% and 1 Month at 5.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Madhusudan Masala Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Madhusudan Masala Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.93 %
Institutions - 6.02 %
Public - 27.05 %

