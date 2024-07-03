Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹222
Prev. Close₹224.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹70.6
Day's High₹222.95
Day's Low₹213
52 Week's High₹229
52 Week's Low₹96
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)307.87
P/E33.48
EPS6.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.9
5
0.01
10.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.15
5.74
0.3
0
Net Worth
46.05
10.74
0.31
10.94
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Summary
Madhusudan Masala Ltd was originally formed as a Partnership Firm registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 with Registrar of Firms, Gujarat in the name and style of M/s. Madhusudan & Co., pursuant to a Deed of Partnership in 1982. FurtherM/s. Madhusudan & Co. was converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Madhusudan Masala Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 14, 2021, issued by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on April 15, 2023 and consequently the name was changed to Madhusudan Masala Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 29, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and processing of more than 32 types of Spices under the brand names ofDOUBLE HATHI and MAHARAJA. The Company sell products like: Whole Spices, Tea and Other Grocery Products like: Rajgira flour, Papad, Soya Products, Asafoetida (Hing), Achar Masala (Ready to make pickle powder), Sanchar (Black Salt Powder), Sindhalu (Rock Salt Powder), Katlu powder (Food supplement), Kasuri Methi (Dry Fenugreek) etc under the brand name of DOUBLE HATHI. Furthermore, it generate revenue from trading of whole spices and food grains through unbranded sales.The Company operate from a manufacturing facility located at Jamnagar, Gujarat, which is strategically located near the local APMC market thus facilitating easy and qu
The Madhusudan Masala Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹213.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhusudan Masala Ltd is ₹307.87 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Madhusudan Masala Ltd is 33.48 and 4.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhusudan Masala Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhusudan Masala Ltd is ₹96 and ₹229 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Madhusudan Masala Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 83.65%, 6 Month at 14.23%, 3 Month at 14.26% and 1 Month at 5.50%.
