|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Dec 2024
|Madhusudan Masala Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on December 04, 2024 Madhusudan Masala Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on December 04, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/11/2024) Madhusudan Masala Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 04, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/12/2024)
|EGM
|31 Jul 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|Madhusudan Masala Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 31, 2024. Madhusudan Masala Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024) Madhusudan Masala Limited has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 24-Aug-2024 Madhusudan Masala Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum cum addendum to the EGM Notice dated July 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.