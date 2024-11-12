iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhusudan Masala Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Dec 202416 Dec 2024
Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 16, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
MADHUSUDAN MASALA LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Madhusudan Masala Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
Madhusudan Masala Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 07, 2024.
Board Meeting20 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
Madhusudan Masala Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 20, 2024.
Board Meeting31 Jul 202427 Jul 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Madhusudan Masala Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting3 May 202426 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Madhusudan Masala Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 03, 2024. Madhusudan Masala Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202414 Feb 2024
Madhusudan Masala Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024 regarding Intimation for execution of binding terms sheets in relation to acquisition of 100% stake in Vitagreen Products Private Limited
Board Meeting25 Jan 202425 Jan 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on today i.e. on January 25, 2024, in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Ref: Madhusudan Masala Limited (Symbol/ ISIN: MADHUSUDAN/ INE0P6701019)With reference to captioned subject, and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at F. P. No. 19, Plot No. 1 - B Hapa Road, Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, 361001 which was commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M. have,1. Appointed M/s. Mittal V. Kothari & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad as Secretarial Auditor for Secretarial Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24.2. Appointed M/s. P. R. Nakum & Associates, Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor for Internal Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24.3. Authorized below mentioned Key Managerial Personnel for the Purpose of determining the Materiality of events or information for the purpose of making disclosure to stock exchange:Sr.No. Name Designation Contact Details2 Rishit Kotecha Managing Director contact@madhusudanmasala.comPh No. +9194262244453 Hiren Kotecha Whole-time director 4 Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 4. Considered & discussed other items as per the agenda circulated & as decided by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Madhusudan Masa: Related News

No Record Found

