Decided to call the 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with the applicable circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI and approved the Draft Notice of 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. Madhusudan Masala Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 16, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2024) Madhusudan Masala Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of 3rd Annual General Meeting held on September 16, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/09/2024) Madhusudan Masala Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 16, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024)