Madhusudan Masala Ltd Summary

Madhusudan Masala Ltd was originally formed as a Partnership Firm registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 with Registrar of Firms, Gujarat in the name and style of M/s. Madhusudan & Co., pursuant to a Deed of Partnership in 1982. FurtherM/s. Madhusudan & Co. was converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Madhusudan Masala Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 14, 2021, issued by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on April 15, 2023 and consequently the name was changed to Madhusudan Masala Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 29, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and processing of more than 32 types of Spices under the brand names ofDOUBLE HATHI and MAHARAJA. The Company sell products like: Whole Spices, Tea and Other Grocery Products like: Rajgira flour, Papad, Soya Products, Asafoetida (Hing), Achar Masala (Ready to make pickle powder), Sanchar (Black Salt Powder), Sindhalu (Rock Salt Powder), Katlu powder (Food supplement), Kasuri Methi (Dry Fenugreek) etc under the brand name of DOUBLE HATHI. Furthermore, it generate revenue from trading of whole spices and food grains through unbranded sales.The Company operate from a manufacturing facility located at Jamnagar, Gujarat, which is strategically located near the local APMC market thus facilitating easy and quick access to raw materials which reduces the transportation costs as well. The Company initially started the Partnership Firm in 1982 in the name of M/s Madhusudan & Co which later converted into Company in 2021. The Company offer more than 32 types of ground and blend spices. With the focus on providing quality products, cost effectiveness and improved accessibility, it has been selling products under the brand name of DOUBLE HATHI since 1977 and the brand name of MAHARAJA since 2003. It operate in a brand sensitive market and consumers prefer reliable brands for self-consumption.The range of spices includes (i) Ground spices which comprises of various varieties of Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder and Coriander Cumin Powder and (ii) Blend spices which comprises of Garam Masala, Tea Masala, Chhole Masala, Sambhar Masala, Pav Bhaji Masala, Pani Puri Masala, Sabji Masala, Kitchen King Masala, Chicken Masala, Meat Masala, Chatpata Chat Masala, Butter Milk Masala, Chewda Masala, Dry Ginger Powder (Sunth), Black Pepper Powder (Mari), Dry Mango Powder (Aamchur) etc. The Company deals in whole spices in retail and bulk quantity. It has earned goodwill & competitive edge through the consistent quality oriented product development approach.The Company is proposing a Fresh Issue Equity Shares of 34,00,000 through Public Offer.