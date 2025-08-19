No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.65
4.65
4.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
17.89
6.28
4.76
Net Worth
22.54
10.93
9.41
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,568.8
|57
|6,03,563
|2,732
|2.06
|15,747
|209.19
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,143.9
|73.33
|2,20,579.88
|659.23
|1.18
|5,073.96
|21.35
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
500.9
|66.7
|1,69,400.22
|1,160.16
|0.2
|5,305.02
|53.41
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,440.35
|61.61
|1,31,040.78
|498.27
|1.38
|4,357.64
|161.35
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,209.9
|92.15
|1,23,781.76
|354.69
|2.07
|2,306.99
|81.77
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
NISHANT SINGHAL
Chairman (Non-Executive)
PRASHANT SINGHAL
Non Executive Director
Sunita Singhal
Independent Director
Sachin
Independent Director
Sagar Agarwal
Independent Director
Kusum Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bharti
Gopal Ganj,
Sarai Lavaria,
Uttar Pradesh - 202001
Tel: +91 571 3500 346
Website: http://www.shivashritfoods.com
Email: info@shivashrit.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
