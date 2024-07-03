SectorFMCG
Open₹0.46
Prev. Close₹0.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.91
Day's High₹0.47
Day's Low₹0.45
52 Week's High₹0.6
52 Week's Low₹0.3
Book Value₹-8.51
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
73.61
73.61
73.61
73.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-661.37
-656.96
-652.74
-647.38
Net Worth
-587.76
-583.35
-579.13
-573.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.43
2,864.72
5,303.79
5,054.73
yoy growth (%)
-99.98
-45.98
4.92
43.9
Raw materials
-0.46
-3,138.01
-4,925.93
-4,764.35
As % of sales
106.47
109.53
92.87
94.25
Employee costs
-1.06
-4.77
-5.42
-4.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.31
-1,219.94
195.25
116.5
Depreciation
-6.51
-6.93
-7.48
-8.02
Tax paid
1.13
0.95
-39.19
-31.81
Working capital
0.27
-1,273.28
49.19
184.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.98
-45.98
4.92
43.9
Op profit growth
-99.79
-564.56
45.35
69.17
EBIT growth
-99.36
-514.66
45.86
63.6
Net profit growth
-99.49
-881.11
84.27
93.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0.43
2,864.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0.43
2,864.8
Other Operating Income
1.07
1.08
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
1.1
1.8
115.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Gulab Chand Agrawal
Whole Time Director
Ashok Kumar Agarwal
Whole Time Director
Satish Agrawal
Independent Director
Shilpi Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Diksha Rajput.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd, a FMCG Food Processing company of the Sanwaria Group was incorporated on 22nd April ,1991 at Bhopal. Founded by Lt. Shri Ram Narayan Agrawal, the Company set up a solvent extraction plant with crushing capacity of 200 Tones Per Day of Soyabean & other minor oil seeds at Industrial area , Kheda Itarsi and commenced commercial production from 5th December ,1993 .It is one of the largest integrated food processors in India and is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Rice, edible oil and staple food products like Pulses, Sugar, Soya Chunks, Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Salt, Suji, Maida, Besan, Daliya, Soya Meal etc.Currently the Company is having the capacity of 2500 TPD of Solvent Extraction Plant, Soya Refinery of 250 TPD and 500 TPD of Rice Milling Plant. Its all units are in Madhya Pradesh; and Its a state where Soyabean, Paddy, Wheat are available in plenty along with Skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labour. It is ISO 14001, 22000, GMP and Halal Certified and Government Recognized Export Trading House.The Company has a strong distribution network with reputable brands like Sanwaria, Narmada, Sulabh and Nashira. The Company has ventured into direct retail by opening up ATM size retail outlets under the brand name Sanwaria Kirana to reach the end customer directly. The Group sustained exposure in manufacturing/processing/trading of Soya Products, Rice and rice related products, food grains and pulses. In Addition, the Company marked its presence in gl
Read More
The Sanwaria Consumer Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd is ₹34.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd is 0 and -0.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanwaria Consumer Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd is ₹0.3 and ₹0.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -23.01%, 3 Years at -31.80%, 1 Year at 15.00%, 6 Month at 15.00%, 3 Month at -6.12% and 1 Month at -2.13%.
