iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd Share Price

0.47
(2.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:08:28 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.46
  • Day's High0.47
  • 52 Wk High0.6
  • Prev. Close0.46
  • Day's Low0.45
  • 52 Wk Low 0.3
  • Turnover (lac)3.91
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-8.51
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.6
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

0.46

Prev. Close

0.46

Turnover(Lac.)

3.91

Day's High

0.47

Day's Low

0.45

52 Week's High

0.6

52 Week's Low

0.3

Book Value

-8.51

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 84.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

73.61

73.61

73.61

73.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-661.37

-656.96

-652.74

-647.38

Net Worth

-587.76

-583.35

-579.13

-573.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.43

2,864.72

5,303.79

5,054.73

yoy growth (%)

-99.98

-45.98

4.92

43.9

Raw materials

-0.46

-3,138.01

-4,925.93

-4,764.35

As % of sales

106.47

109.53

92.87

94.25

Employee costs

-1.06

-4.77

-5.42

-4.49

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.31

-1,219.94

195.25

116.5

Depreciation

-6.51

-6.93

-7.48

-8.02

Tax paid

1.13

0.95

-39.19

-31.81

Working capital

0.27

-1,273.28

49.19

184.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.98

-45.98

4.92

43.9

Op profit growth

-99.79

-564.56

45.35

69.17

EBIT growth

-99.36

-514.66

45.86

63.6

Net profit growth

-99.49

-881.11

84.27

93.88

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0.43

2,864.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0.43

2,864.8

Other Operating Income

1.07

1.08

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

1.1

1.8

115.59

View Annually Results

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sanwaria Consumer Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Gulab Chand Agrawal

Whole Time Director

Ashok Kumar Agarwal

Whole Time Director

Satish Agrawal

Independent Director

Shilpi Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Diksha Rajput.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanwaria Consumer Ltd

Summary

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd, a FMCG Food Processing company of the Sanwaria Group was incorporated on 22nd April ,1991 at Bhopal. Founded by Lt. Shri Ram Narayan Agrawal, the Company set up a solvent extraction plant with crushing capacity of 200 Tones Per Day of Soyabean & other minor oil seeds at Industrial area , Kheda Itarsi and commenced commercial production from 5th December ,1993 .It is one of the largest integrated food processors in India and is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Rice, edible oil and staple food products like Pulses, Sugar, Soya Chunks, Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Salt, Suji, Maida, Besan, Daliya, Soya Meal etc.Currently the Company is having the capacity of 2500 TPD of Solvent Extraction Plant, Soya Refinery of 250 TPD and 500 TPD of Rice Milling Plant. Its all units are in Madhya Pradesh; and Its a state where Soyabean, Paddy, Wheat are available in plenty along with Skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labour. It is ISO 14001, 22000, GMP and Halal Certified and Government Recognized Export Trading House.The Company has a strong distribution network with reputable brands like Sanwaria, Narmada, Sulabh and Nashira. The Company has ventured into direct retail by opening up ATM size retail outlets under the brand name Sanwaria Kirana to reach the end customer directly. The Group sustained exposure in manufacturing/processing/trading of Soya Products, Rice and rice related products, food grains and pulses. In Addition, the Company marked its presence in gl
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sanwaria Consumer Ltd share price today?

The Sanwaria Consumer Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd is ₹34.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd is 0 and -0.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanwaria Consumer Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd is ₹0.3 and ₹0.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd?

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -23.01%, 3 Years at -31.80%, 1 Year at 15.00%, 6 Month at 15.00%, 3 Month at -6.12% and 1 Month at -2.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 84.66 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanwaria Consumer Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.