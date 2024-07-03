Sanwaria Consumer Ltd Summary

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd, a FMCG Food Processing company of the Sanwaria Group was incorporated on 22nd April ,1991 at Bhopal. Founded by Lt. Shri Ram Narayan Agrawal, the Company set up a solvent extraction plant with crushing capacity of 200 Tones Per Day of Soyabean & other minor oil seeds at Industrial area , Kheda Itarsi and commenced commercial production from 5th December ,1993 .It is one of the largest integrated food processors in India and is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Rice, edible oil and staple food products like Pulses, Sugar, Soya Chunks, Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Salt, Suji, Maida, Besan, Daliya, Soya Meal etc.Currently the Company is having the capacity of 2500 TPD of Solvent Extraction Plant, Soya Refinery of 250 TPD and 500 TPD of Rice Milling Plant. Its all units are in Madhya Pradesh; and Its a state where Soyabean, Paddy, Wheat are available in plenty along with Skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labour. It is ISO 14001, 22000, GMP and Halal Certified and Government Recognized Export Trading House.The Company has a strong distribution network with reputable brands like Sanwaria, Narmada, Sulabh and Nashira. The Company has ventured into direct retail by opening up ATM size retail outlets under the brand name Sanwaria Kirana to reach the end customer directly. The Group sustained exposure in manufacturing/processing/trading of Soya Products, Rice and rice related products, food grains and pulses. In Addition, the Company marked its presence in global market for Import and Export for its various commodities and has a 100% Subsidiary in Singapore. It has manufacturing units at 3 location: Mandideep, Itarsi and Betul, strategically located in the food production and consumption belt in India.In 2013-14, the Company launched new products under the brands of Sanwaria Seth and Sanwaria Prodiet. In 2016-17, it launched pulses, spices, poha and sugar under the brand name of Sanwaria and opened up 25 stores at different locations of Madhya Pradesh in 2018.