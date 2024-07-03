Sanwaria Consumer Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0.43
6,334.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0.43
6,334.45
Other Operating Income
0.8
0
0.54
0
113.46
Other Income
0
0.82
0.83
1.41
36.07
Total Income
0.8
0.82
1.37
1.84
6,483.97
Total Expenditure
1.59
0.87
2.04
2.81
7,334.94
PBIDT
-0.79
-0.05
-0.67
-0.97
-850.96
Interest
0
0
0
0
96.16
PBDT
-0.79
-0.05
-0.67
-0.97
-947.12
Depreciation
4.28
4.84
9.82
6.21
12.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
10.38
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.07
-4.89
-10.5
-7.18
-969.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.07
-4.89
-10.5
-7.18
-969.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.07
-4.89
-10.5
-7.18
-969.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.07
-0.06
0
-0.1
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
73.61
73.61
73.61
73.61
73.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
-225.58
-13.43
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
-225.58
-14.95
PATM(%)
0
0
0
-1,669.76
-15.31
