Sanwaria Consumer Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.45
(-2.17%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0.43

6,334.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0.43

6,334.45

Other Operating Income

0.8

0

0.54

0

113.46

Other Income

0

0.82

0.83

1.41

36.07

Total Income

0.8

0.82

1.37

1.84

6,483.97

Total Expenditure

1.59

0.87

2.04

2.81

7,334.94

PBIDT

-0.79

-0.05

-0.67

-0.97

-850.96

Interest

0

0

0

0

96.16

PBDT

-0.79

-0.05

-0.67

-0.97

-947.12

Depreciation

4.28

4.84

9.82

6.21

12.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

10.38

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.07

-4.89

-10.5

-7.18

-969.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.07

-4.89

-10.5

-7.18

-969.99

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.07

-4.89

-10.5

-7.18

-969.99

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.07

-0.06

0

-0.1

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

73.61

73.61

73.61

73.61

73.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

-225.58

-13.43

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

-225.58

-14.95

PATM(%)

0

0

0

-1,669.76

-15.31

No Record Found

