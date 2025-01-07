iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.46
(2.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:26:57 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanwaria Consumer Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.43

2,864.72

5,303.79

5,054.73

yoy growth (%)

-99.98

-45.98

4.92

43.9

Raw materials

-0.46

-3,138.01

-4,925.93

-4,764.35

As % of sales

106.47

109.53

92.87

94.25

Employee costs

-1.06

-4.77

-5.42

-4.49

As % of sales

247.14

0.16

0.1

0.08

Other costs

-1.5

-985.24

-100.49

-98.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

349.22

34.39

1.89

1.95

Operating profit

-2.6

-1,263.31

271.93

187.07

OPM

-602.83

-44.09

5.12

3.7

Depreciation

-6.51

-6.93

-7.48

-8.02

Interest expense

0

-65.28

-83.2

-74.39

Other income

1.8

115.58

14

11.84

Profit before tax

-7.31

-1,219.94

195.25

116.5

Taxes

1.13

0.95

-39.19

-31.81

Tax rate

-15.51

-0.07

-20.07

-27.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.18

-1,218.98

156.05

84.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-6.18

-1,218.98

156.05

84.68

yoy growth (%)

-99.49

-881.11

84.27

93.88

NPM

-1,430.21

-42.55

2.94

1.67

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanwaria Consumer Ltd

