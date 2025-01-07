Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.43
2,864.72
5,303.79
5,054.73
yoy growth (%)
-99.98
-45.98
4.92
43.9
Raw materials
-0.46
-3,138.01
-4,925.93
-4,764.35
As % of sales
106.47
109.53
92.87
94.25
Employee costs
-1.06
-4.77
-5.42
-4.49
As % of sales
247.14
0.16
0.1
0.08
Other costs
-1.5
-985.24
-100.49
-98.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
349.22
34.39
1.89
1.95
Operating profit
-2.6
-1,263.31
271.93
187.07
OPM
-602.83
-44.09
5.12
3.7
Depreciation
-6.51
-6.93
-7.48
-8.02
Interest expense
0
-65.28
-83.2
-74.39
Other income
1.8
115.58
14
11.84
Profit before tax
-7.31
-1,219.94
195.25
116.5
Taxes
1.13
0.95
-39.19
-31.81
Tax rate
-15.51
-0.07
-20.07
-27.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.18
-1,218.98
156.05
84.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-6.18
-1,218.98
156.05
84.68
yoy growth (%)
-99.49
-881.11
84.27
93.88
NPM
-1,430.21
-42.55
2.94
1.67
