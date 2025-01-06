iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.45
(-2.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.31

-1,219.94

195.25

116.5

Depreciation

-6.51

-6.93

-7.48

-8.02

Tax paid

1.13

0.95

-39.19

-31.81

Working capital

0.27

-1,273.28

49.19

184.14

Other operating items

Operating

-12.42

-2,499.2

197.76

260.79

Capital expenditure

0

-2.36

0.46

0

Free cash flow

-12.42

-2,501.56

198.23

260.79

Equity raised

-1,282.39

1,155.32

942

853.76

Investing

0

-5.02

-0.09

-0.01

Financing

45.76

67.3

24.87

16.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

3.68

Net in cash

-1,249.05

-1,283.95

1,165.01

1,134.41

