Sanwaria Consumer Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.31
-1,219.94
195.25
116.5
Depreciation
-6.51
-6.93
-7.48
-8.02
Tax paid
1.13
0.95
-39.19
-31.81
Working capital
0.27
-1,273.28
49.19
184.14
Other operating items
Operating
-12.42
-2,499.2
197.76
260.79
Capital expenditure
0
-2.36
0.46
0
Free cash flow
-12.42
-2,501.56
198.23
260.79
Equity raised
-1,282.39
1,155.32
942
853.76
Investing
0
-5.02
-0.09
-0.01
Financing
45.76
67.3
24.87
16.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
3.68
Net in cash
-1,249.05
-1,283.95
1,165.01
1,134.41
