|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Sanwaria Consumer Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation for Board meeting to consider un audited financials for the quarter ended on September 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 14.11.2023 and considered UFR for Sept 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Sanwaria Consumer Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting to consider Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 Sanwaria Consumer Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of suspended board of directors has been reschedule to 13th August 2024 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024) Out come of the Board Meeting suspended Board of Directors, RP of the company held 13.08.2024 and considered Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quater ended on 30.06.24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Sanwaria Consumer Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting is schedule to be held to consider Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company Meeting of Suspended Board of Director held on 28.05.2024 and considered Audited Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results and Audit Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|Sanwaria Consumer Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting to consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on Dec. 23 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.02.2024 to consider standalone and consolidated Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
