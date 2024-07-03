Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹5.77
Prev. Close₹5.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹124.59
Day's High₹5.77
Day's Low₹5.2
52 Week's High₹11.5
52 Week's Low₹5.01
Book Value₹1.99
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)502.41
P/E44.31
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
94.08
94.08
55.68
55.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
245.9
217.94
195.57
189.63
Net Worth
339.98
312.02
251.25
245.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
147.47
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-98.89
As % of sales
67.05
Employee costs
-7.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
3.21
Depreciation
-8.87
Tax paid
-0.71
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
SHAMANUR SHIVASHANKARAPPA GANESH
Non Executive Director
REKHA GANESH
Executive Director
ABHIJITH GANESH SHAMANUR
Independent Director
Tumbegere Rudrappa
Independent Director
Thappagondanahally Rajashekarappa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi Hitesh Vaswani
Additional Director
Swathi Sharnarur
Additional Director
Hima Bindu Sagala
Independent Director
Vinita Dilip Modak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Davangere Sugar Company Ltd
Summary
Davangere Sugar Company Ltd (DSCL) was incorporated in the year 1970 as Joint Sector Company by Karnataka Agro Industries Corporation Limited, Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation Limited, IDBI, ICICI, IFCI and local farmers with initial equity capital base of Rs 1.6 Crores. The Company is a prominent player in the sugar business, boasting a present capacity of 4750 TCD (Tonnes of Cane Crushed per Day) at its sugar plant. The Companys sugar unit buildings span an extensive area of approximately 2,83,874 square feet. Additionally, the company has established 5 large warehouses, with a combined capacity to store 6 lakh quintals of sugar, ensuring efficient storage and distribution capabilities.The company commenced commercial operations in October 1974 with an installed capacity of 1250 TCD. Owing to continuous losses, the company was declared a sick unit during the year 1986-87. Subsequently, with the debt restructuring and support from financial institutions, the company came out of BIFR in 1996.In the year 1995, Shamanur group along with persons acting in concert took over the controlling stake in the company. From the year 1998 till 2004, the company had expanded their capacities from 1250 TCD to current level of 3500 TCD.In the year 2003, the company installed their 24.5-MW cogeneration unit with an investment of Rs 80 crore. This was completed within a year - the lowest time period achieved in India. Also, the company is the first in Karnataka to insta
The Davangere Sugar Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.34 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd is ₹502.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd is 44.31 and 2.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Davangere Sugar Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd is ₹5.01 and ₹11.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Davangere Sugar Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -38.85%, 6 Month at -38.33%, 3 Month at -15.54% and 1 Month at -5.11%.
