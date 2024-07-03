Summary

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd (DSCL) was incorporated in the year 1970 as Joint Sector Company by Karnataka Agro Industries Corporation Limited, Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation Limited, IDBI, ICICI, IFCI and local farmers with initial equity capital base of Rs 1.6 Crores. The Company is a prominent player in the sugar business, boasting a present capacity of 4750 TCD (Tonnes of Cane Crushed per Day) at its sugar plant. The Companys sugar unit buildings span an extensive area of approximately 2,83,874 square feet. Additionally, the company has established 5 large warehouses, with a combined capacity to store 6 lakh quintals of sugar, ensuring efficient storage and distribution capabilities.The company commenced commercial operations in October 1974 with an installed capacity of 1250 TCD. Owing to continuous losses, the company was declared a sick unit during the year 1986-87. Subsequently, with the debt restructuring and support from financial institutions, the company came out of BIFR in 1996.In the year 1995, Shamanur group along with persons acting in concert took over the controlling stake in the company. From the year 1998 till 2004, the company had expanded their capacities from 1250 TCD to current level of 3500 TCD.In the year 2003, the company installed their 24.5-MW cogeneration unit with an investment of Rs 80 crore. This was completed within a year - the lowest time period achieved in India. Also, the company is the first in Karnataka to insta

