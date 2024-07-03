iifl-logo-icon 1
Davangere Sugar Company Ltd Share Price

5.34
(-7.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.77
  • Day's High5.77
  • 52 Wk High11.5
  • Prev. Close5.76
  • Day's Low5.2
  • 52 Wk Low 5.01
  • Turnover (lac)124.59
  • P/E44.31
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.99
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)502.41
  • Div. Yield0
Davangere Sugar Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

5.77

Prev. Close

5.76

Turnover(Lac.)

124.59

Day's High

5.77

Day's Low

5.2

52 Week's High

11.5

52 Week's Low

5.01

Book Value

1.99

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

502.41

P/E

44.31

EPS

0.13

Divi. Yield

0

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd Corporate Action

19 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Split

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.26%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

94.08

94.08

55.68

55.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

245.9

217.94

195.57

189.63

Net Worth

339.98

312.02

251.25

245.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

147.47

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-98.89

As % of sales

67.05

Employee costs

-7.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

3.21

Depreciation

-8.87

Tax paid

-0.71

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Davangere Sugar Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

SHAMANUR SHIVASHANKARAPPA GANESH

Non Executive Director

REKHA GANESH

Executive Director

ABHIJITH GANESH SHAMANUR

Independent Director

Tumbegere Rudrappa

Independent Director

Thappagondanahally Rajashekarappa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Hitesh Vaswani

Additional Director

Swathi Sharnarur

Additional Director

Hima Bindu Sagala

Independent Director

Vinita Dilip Modak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Davangere Sugar Company Ltd

Summary

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd (DSCL) was incorporated in the year 1970 as Joint Sector Company by Karnataka Agro Industries Corporation Limited, Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation Limited, IDBI, ICICI, IFCI and local farmers with initial equity capital base of Rs 1.6 Crores. The Company is a prominent player in the sugar business, boasting a present capacity of 4750 TCD (Tonnes of Cane Crushed per Day) at its sugar plant. The Companys sugar unit buildings span an extensive area of approximately 2,83,874 square feet. Additionally, the company has established 5 large warehouses, with a combined capacity to store 6 lakh quintals of sugar, ensuring efficient storage and distribution capabilities.The company commenced commercial operations in October 1974 with an installed capacity of 1250 TCD. Owing to continuous losses, the company was declared a sick unit during the year 1986-87. Subsequently, with the debt restructuring and support from financial institutions, the company came out of BIFR in 1996.In the year 1995, Shamanur group along with persons acting in concert took over the controlling stake in the company. From the year 1998 till 2004, the company had expanded their capacities from 1250 TCD to current level of 3500 TCD.In the year 2003, the company installed their 24.5-MW cogeneration unit with an investment of Rs 80 crore. This was completed within a year - the lowest time period achieved in India. Also, the company is the first in Karnataka to insta
Company FAQs

What is the Davangere Sugar Company Ltd share price today?

The Davangere Sugar Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd is ₹502.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd is 44.31 and 2.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Davangere Sugar Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd is ₹5.01 and ₹11.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd?

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -38.85%, 6 Month at -38.33%, 3 Month at -15.54% and 1 Month at -5.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.26 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.74 %

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.