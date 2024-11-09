|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Davangere Sugar Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial results for half year and quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Davangere Sugar Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Proposal to Issue Equity Shares to the Existing Shareholders of the Company on Rights Basis. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting. Amongst other agenda, Board approved Fund Raising by way of issuance of Equity Shares on Rights basis upto Rs. 400 Crores. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|We wish to inform you that at the meeting of Board of Directors held today i.e. 30th August, 2024, among other businesses the Board approved the re-classification from the Promoters/Promoters Group to Public Category. Read less.. Announcements under Regulation 30 (LODR) -Change in Designation . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Davangere Sugar Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting for approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Davangere Sugar Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed herewith intimation of meeting of Board of Directors scheduled to held on 24th May 2024 to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for year ended on 31st March 2024. Declaration of Financial Results for the year ending 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Apr 2024
|1 Apr 2024
|Davangere Sugar Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal to Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required. Approval of Sub-Division /Stock Split of Equity Shares of the Company. Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. 19th April , 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company have accorded approval to split of Equity Share of the Company. Appointment of Swathi Shamanur as additional Director of the Company . Increase in Authorised Share Capital Amendment to main object of Memorandum of Association (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Davangere Sugar Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended December 31 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 14th February ,2024, upon the recommendation from the Audit Committee has approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023, along with the Limited Review Report as on that date. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Wednesday - 14th February, 2024 has appointed Mr. Onkrappa P. as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 1st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), we wish to inform you that Board of Directors at their meeting held on Wednesday 14th February has approved the commissioning of CO2 Plant. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
