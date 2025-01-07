Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
147.47
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-98.89
As % of sales
67.05
Employee costs
-7.6
As % of sales
5.15
Other costs
-12.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.61
Operating profit
28.26
OPM
19.16
Depreciation
-8.87
Interest expense
-16.51
Other income
0.34
Profit before tax
3.21
Taxes
-0.71
Tax rate
-22.31
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
2.49
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
2.49
yoy growth (%)
NPM
1.69
