Davangere Sugar Company Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
94.08
94.08
55.68
55.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
245.9
217.94
195.57
189.63
Net Worth
339.98
312.02
251.25
245.31
Minority Interest
Debt
264.14
244.63
259.35
131.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.04
2.04
0.88
1
Total Liabilities
606.16
558.69
511.48
378.29
Fixed Assets
358.93
349.58
345.91
271.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.56
4.05
4.05
2.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.31
0
0
0
Networking Capital
238.94
201.75
153.53
87.84
Inventories
121.9
91.55
116.09
42.42
Inventory Days
104.99
Sundry Debtors
18.43
21.33
35.62
31.76
Debtor Days
78.6
Other Current Assets
174.44
126.9
64
74.15
Sundry Creditors
-21.83
-15.49
-4.02
-0.1
Creditor Days
0.24
Other Current Liabilities
-54
-22.54
-58.16
-60.39
Cash
3.42
3.31
8
17.03
Total Assets
606.16
558.69
511.49
378.29
