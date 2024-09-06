|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Newspaper- Publications of 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday the 30th September, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting. Amongst other agenda, Board approved Fund Raising by way of issuance of Equity Shares on Rights basis upto Rs. 400 Crores. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.09.2024) Submission of Summary of Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today. i.e. 30th September 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
