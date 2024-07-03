SectorFMCG
Open₹1,164
Prev. Close₹1,150.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,057.94
Day's High₹1,166.1
Day's Low₹1,123.6
52 Week's High₹1,450
52 Week's Low₹746.7
Book Value₹311.79
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,723.24
P/E81.1
EPS14.2
Divi. Yield0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.94
41.77
11.73
11.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
716.82
634.47
612.29
601.78
Net Worth
728.76
676.24
624.02
613.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,223.36
1,010.37
1,225.99
1,029.87
yoy growth (%)
21.08
-17.58
19.04
15.2
Raw materials
-891.07
-704.84
-852.64
-682.55
As % of sales
72.83
69.76
69.54
66.27
Employee costs
-50.34
-47.02
-51.34
-35.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
20.03
19.89
38.2
67.79
Depreciation
-40.67
-41.99
-49.4
-29.29
Tax paid
3.15
0.96
-7.34
-19.01
Working capital
-4.75
-9.86
-97.07
191.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.08
-17.58
19.04
15.2
Op profit growth
-9.43
-30.89
-3.53
111.52
EBIT growth
2.12
-42.65
-35.43
255.33
Net profit growth
-55.65
-32.42
-36.72
124.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
1,641.71
1,383.1
1,161.48
1,386.46
1,164.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,641.71
1,383.1
1,161.48
1,386.46
1,164.07
Other Operating Income
11.22
13.52
9.61
7.33
6.54
Other Income
7.76
13.73
8.84
9.2
10.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Arvind Mehta
Managing Director & CEO
Amit Kumar
Executive Director (Operation)
Apoorva Kumat
Independent Director
Chetan Mathur
Independent Director
BHARADWAJ THIRUVENKATA VENKATAVARAGHAVAN
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parag Gupta
Independent Director
Venu Vashista
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prataap Snacks Ltd
Summary
Prataap Snacks Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Prataap Snacks Private Limited on March 23, 2009 at Gwalior. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Prataap Snacks Limited on September 19, 2016.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of snacks food. Headquartered in Indore, India; PSL operates 14 manufacturing facilities of which 7 facilities (Indore, Assam-1 and Assam-2) are owned and 7 facilities (located in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bangalore) are on contract manufacturing basis. Its distribution network includes 1500 super stockists and more than 3,700 sub distributors allowing it extensive reach across the country. PSL has a wide presence across the country that is equally spread in metro cities and urban clusters as well as in rural areas and Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns. Its products are available at independent grocers and small retail stores in the lanes and by-lanes of its key markets and it is now building up its presence in supermarkets, hypermarkets and modern trade outlets.The company received ISO 22000:2005 certification to their Indore Plant for manufacturing extruded snacks in 2010. The wholly owned subsidiary, Pure N Sure Food Bites Private Limited incorporated in year 2011. During the year under review, the company acquired the snack foods business of its Group Company, Prakash Snacks Private Limited, pursuant to a business transfer agreement dated September 28, 20
The Prataap Snacks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1140.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prataap Snacks Ltd is ₹2723.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prataap Snacks Ltd is 81.1 and 3.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prataap Snacks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prataap Snacks Ltd is ₹746.7 and ₹1450 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prataap Snacks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.32%, 3 Years at 11.45%, 1 Year at 5.15%, 6 Month at 27.40%, 3 Month at 10.12% and 1 Month at 10.77%.
