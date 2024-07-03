Summary

Prataap Snacks Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Prataap Snacks Private Limited on March 23, 2009 at Gwalior. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Prataap Snacks Limited on September 19, 2016.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of snacks food. Headquartered in Indore, India; PSL operates 14 manufacturing facilities of which 7 facilities (Indore, Assam-1 and Assam-2) are owned and 7 facilities (located in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bangalore) are on contract manufacturing basis. Its distribution network includes 1500 super stockists and more than 3,700 sub distributors allowing it extensive reach across the country. PSL has a wide presence across the country that is equally spread in metro cities and urban clusters as well as in rural areas and Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns. Its products are available at independent grocers and small retail stores in the lanes and by-lanes of its key markets and it is now building up its presence in supermarkets, hypermarkets and modern trade outlets.The company received ISO 22000:2005 certification to their Indore Plant for manufacturing extruded snacks in 2010. The wholly owned subsidiary, Pure N Sure Food Bites Private Limited incorporated in year 2011. During the year under review, the company acquired the snack foods business of its Group Company, Prakash Snacks Private Limited, pursuant to a business transfer agreement dated September 28, 20

