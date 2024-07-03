iifl-logo-icon 1
Prataap Snacks Ltd Share Price

1,140.7
(-0.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,164
  • Day's High1,166.1
  • 52 Wk High1,450
  • Prev. Close1,150.6
  • Day's Low1,123.6
  • 52 Wk Low 746.7
  • Turnover (lac)1,057.94
  • P/E81.1
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value311.79
  • EPS14.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,723.24
  • Div. Yield0.17
Prataap Snacks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

1,164

Prev. Close

1,150.6

Turnover(Lac.)

1,057.94

Day's High

1,166.1

Day's Low

1,123.6

52 Week's High

1,450

52 Week's Low

746.7

Book Value

311.79

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,723.24

P/E

81.1

EPS

14.2

Divi. Yield

0.17

Prataap Snacks Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Prataap Snacks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prataap Snacks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.53%

Foreign: 47.53%

Indian: 11.99%

Non-Promoter- 15.27%

Institutions: 15.27%

Non-Institutions: 25.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prataap Snacks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.94

41.77

11.73

11.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

716.82

634.47

612.29

601.78

Net Worth

728.76

676.24

624.02

613.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,223.36

1,010.37

1,225.99

1,029.87

yoy growth (%)

21.08

-17.58

19.04

15.2

Raw materials

-891.07

-704.84

-852.64

-682.55

As % of sales

72.83

69.76

69.54

66.27

Employee costs

-50.34

-47.02

-51.34

-35.87

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

20.03

19.89

38.2

67.79

Depreciation

-40.67

-41.99

-49.4

-29.29

Tax paid

3.15

0.96

-7.34

-19.01

Working capital

-4.75

-9.86

-97.07

191.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.08

-17.58

19.04

15.2

Op profit growth

-9.43

-30.89

-3.53

111.52

EBIT growth

2.12

-42.65

-35.43

255.33

Net profit growth

-55.65

-32.42

-36.72

124.21

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

1,641.71

1,383.1

1,161.48

1,386.46

1,164.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,641.71

1,383.1

1,161.48

1,386.46

1,164.07

Other Operating Income

11.22

13.52

9.61

7.33

6.54

Other Income

7.76

13.73

8.84

9.2

10.93

View Annually Results

Prataap Snacks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Prataap Snacks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Arvind Mehta

Managing Director & CEO

Amit Kumar

Executive Director (Operation)

Apoorva Kumat

Independent Director

Chetan Mathur

Independent Director

BHARADWAJ THIRUVENKATA VENKATAVARAGHAVAN

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parag Gupta

Independent Director

Venu Vashista

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prataap Snacks Ltd

Summary

Prataap Snacks Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Prataap Snacks Private Limited on March 23, 2009 at Gwalior. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Prataap Snacks Limited on September 19, 2016.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of snacks food. Headquartered in Indore, India; PSL operates 14 manufacturing facilities of which 7 facilities (Indore, Assam-1 and Assam-2) are owned and 7 facilities (located in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bangalore) are on contract manufacturing basis. Its distribution network includes 1500 super stockists and more than 3,700 sub distributors allowing it extensive reach across the country. PSL has a wide presence across the country that is equally spread in metro cities and urban clusters as well as in rural areas and Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns. Its products are available at independent grocers and small retail stores in the lanes and by-lanes of its key markets and it is now building up its presence in supermarkets, hypermarkets and modern trade outlets.The company received ISO 22000:2005 certification to their Indore Plant for manufacturing extruded snacks in 2010. The wholly owned subsidiary, Pure N Sure Food Bites Private Limited incorporated in year 2011. During the year under review, the company acquired the snack foods business of its Group Company, Prakash Snacks Private Limited, pursuant to a business transfer agreement dated September 28, 20
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Prataap Snacks Ltd share price today?

The Prataap Snacks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1140.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prataap Snacks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prataap Snacks Ltd is ₹2723.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prataap Snacks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prataap Snacks Ltd is 81.1 and 3.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prataap Snacks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prataap Snacks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prataap Snacks Ltd is ₹746.7 and ₹1450 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prataap Snacks Ltd?

Prataap Snacks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.32%, 3 Years at 11.45%, 1 Year at 5.15%, 6 Month at 27.40%, 3 Month at 10.12% and 1 Month at 10.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prataap Snacks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prataap Snacks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.53 %
Institutions - 15.28 %
Public - 25.19 %

