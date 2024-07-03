Prataap Snacks Ltd Summary

Prataap Snacks Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Prataap Snacks Private Limited on March 23, 2009 at Gwalior. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Prataap Snacks Limited on September 19, 2016.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of snacks food. Headquartered in Indore, India; PSL operates 14 manufacturing facilities of which 7 facilities (Indore, Assam-1 and Assam-2) are owned and 7 facilities (located in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bangalore) are on contract manufacturing basis. Its distribution network includes 1500 super stockists and more than 3,700 sub distributors allowing it extensive reach across the country. PSL has a wide presence across the country that is equally spread in metro cities and urban clusters as well as in rural areas and Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns. Its products are available at independent grocers and small retail stores in the lanes and by-lanes of its key markets and it is now building up its presence in supermarkets, hypermarkets and modern trade outlets.The company received ISO 22000:2005 certification to their Indore Plant for manufacturing extruded snacks in 2010. The wholly owned subsidiary, Pure N Sure Food Bites Private Limited incorporated in year 2011. During the year under review, the company acquired the snack foods business of its Group Company, Prakash Snacks Private Limited, pursuant to a business transfer agreement dated September 28, 2011. Pursuant to such arrangement, the company acquired the Yellow Diamond brand and the snack foods business under such brand. During the year under review, the company commissioned plants to manufacture rings and namkeen in Indore. During the year under review, Sequoia Capital made investment aggregating to Rs 62 crore in the company.In 2012, the company set up a new plant to manufacture potato chips in Indore. During the year under review, Sequoia Capital made additional investment of Rs 12 crore in the company. Sequoia Capital made further investment of Rs 30 crore in the company in 2013.In 2014, the company commissioned a plant to manufacture rings, chulbule and pellets at Guwahati. During the year under review, Sequoia Capital made additional investment of Rs 25 crore in the company. In 2015, the company increased the capacity of chulbule and rings manufacturing plants in Indore.In the year 2016, the company commissioned a new plant to manufacture rings at Guwahati. During the year under review, the companys plants at Indore for manufacturing potato chips and namkeen received ISO 22000:2005 certification.In 2017, the company raised Rs 50 crore from pre-IPO placement of 5.33 lakh shares. In September 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 5,137,966 Equity Shares by raising equity funds aggregating to Rs 481.56 Crores consisting a Fresh Issue of 2,132,196 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 199.84 Crores and an Offer for Sale of 3,005,770 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 281.72 Crores. In 2018, the Company launched new products, Kurves and Nachos in savoury snacks. It ventured into sweet snacks, launched Yum-Pie.The Company entered into the sweet snacks market in FY 2018 under the Rich Feast brand, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Pure N Sure Food Bites Private Limited, which merged with the Company.In 2019, the Company launched Yum Cake, Cookie Cake and Choco Vanilla Cake. It acquired 80% stake in Avadh Snacks Private Limited, a leading snacks player in Gujarat and further launched Cup Cake, Tiffin Cake and Sandwich Cake in 2021.In 2021-22, the Company launched Plain Cut Chips, Rusk and Foochka. The Company further acquired 10.48% stake in Avadh Snacks Private Limited, taking the total stake to 90.48%. The Company expanded 50% capacity of Avadh existing facility at Rajkot, Gujarat.The Company commissioned production facility in Kolkata for Extruded Snacks in 2023. In 2023, Avadh Snacks Private Limited and Red Rotopack Private Limited got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from 1st April, 2021.