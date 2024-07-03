Prataap Snacks Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
815.85
825.86
737.63
645.47
641.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
815.85
825.86
737.63
645.47
641.87
Other Operating Income
-2.77
14
8.79
4.73
6.78
Other Income
3.14
4.62
4.06
9.67
5.05
Total Income
816.21
844.48
750.48
659.87
653.7
Total Expenditure
770.79
819.72
737.3
614.94
617.18
PBIDT
45.43
24.76
13.17
44.93
36.53
Interest
3
3.54
3.56
3.15
2.94
PBDT
42.42
21.22
9.61
41.77
33.59
Depreciation
30.34
31.79
27.19
26.58
25.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-17.67
-0.83
-1.66
3.71
2.35
Deferred Tax
2.3
-2.6
-5.73
-1.62
-6.36
Reported Profit After Tax
27.46
-7.15
-10.19
13.1
11.67
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
27.46
-7.15
-10.19
13.1
11.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-13.94
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
27.46
-7.15
3.75
13.1
11.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.71
-3.05
0
5.58
4.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
10
0
10
0
Equity
11.73
11.73
11.73
11.73
11.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.56
2.99
1.78
6.96
5.69
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
3.36
-0.86
-1.38
2.02
1.81
