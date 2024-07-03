iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prataap Snacks Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,176.8
(2.67%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021

Gross Sales

815.85

825.86

737.63

645.47

641.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

815.85

825.86

737.63

645.47

641.87

Other Operating Income

-2.77

14

8.79

4.73

6.78

Other Income

3.14

4.62

4.06

9.67

5.05

Total Income

816.21

844.48

750.48

659.87

653.7

Total Expenditure

770.79

819.72

737.3

614.94

617.18

PBIDT

45.43

24.76

13.17

44.93

36.53

Interest

3

3.54

3.56

3.15

2.94

PBDT

42.42

21.22

9.61

41.77

33.59

Depreciation

30.34

31.79

27.19

26.58

25.92

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-17.67

-0.83

-1.66

3.71

2.35

Deferred Tax

2.3

-2.6

-5.73

-1.62

-6.36

Reported Profit After Tax

27.46

-7.15

-10.19

13.1

11.67

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

27.46

-7.15

-10.19

13.1

11.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-13.94

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

27.46

-7.15

3.75

13.1

11.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.71

-3.05

0

5.58

4.98

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

10

0

10

0

Equity

11.73

11.73

11.73

11.73

11.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.56

2.99

1.78

6.96

5.69

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

3.36

-0.86

-1.38

2.02

1.81

Prataap Snacks: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prataap Snacks Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.