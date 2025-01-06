Prataap Snacks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
20.03
19.89
38.2
67.79
Depreciation
-40.67
-41.99
-49.4
-29.29
Tax paid
3.15
0.96
-7.34
-19.01
Working capital
-4.75
-9.86
-97.07
191.21
Other operating items
Operating
-22.23
-30.99
-115.6
210.69
Capital expenditure
319.22
-1.89
188.77
36.89
Free cash flow
296.98
-32.89
73.16
247.58
Equity raised
1,204.81
1,161.02
1,068.02
724.32
Investing
-206.58
0
172.84
29.64
Financing
137.13
130.58
65.85
-26.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.34
Net in cash
1,432.35
1,258.71
1,379.87
977.62
