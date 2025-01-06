iifl-logo-icon 1
Prataap Snacks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,140.7
(-0.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Prataap Snacks FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

20.03

19.89

38.2

67.79

Depreciation

-40.67

-41.99

-49.4

-29.29

Tax paid

3.15

0.96

-7.34

-19.01

Working capital

-4.75

-9.86

-97.07

191.21

Other operating items

Operating

-22.23

-30.99

-115.6

210.69

Capital expenditure

319.22

-1.89

188.77

36.89

Free cash flow

296.98

-32.89

73.16

247.58

Equity raised

1,204.81

1,161.02

1,068.02

724.32

Investing

-206.58

0

172.84

29.64

Financing

137.13

130.58

65.85

-26.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.34

Net in cash

1,432.35

1,258.71

1,379.87

977.62

