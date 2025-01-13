Prataap Snacks Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.94
41.77
11.73
11.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
716.82
634.47
612.29
601.78
Net Worth
728.76
676.24
624.02
613.51
Minority Interest
Debt
81.09
59.81
79.88
57.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
67.65
61.67
72.33
3.97
Total Liabilities
877.5
797.72
776.23
674.73
Fixed Assets
653.6
595.67
563.85
327.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
206.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
50.2
53.64
46.71
16.03
Networking Capital
143.11
119.37
133.51
99.33
Inventories
142.38
135.28
144.62
120.57
Inventory Days
43.14
43.55
Sundry Debtors
10.89
13.99
16.57
25.56
Debtor Days
4.94
9.23
Other Current Assets
174.07
137.64
149.82
117.64
Sundry Creditors
-125.72
-105.88
-92.5
-85.19
Creditor Days
27.59
30.77
Other Current Liabilities
-58.51
-61.66
-85
-79.25
Cash
30.6
29.05
32.14
25.07
Total Assets
877.51
797.73
776.21
674.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.