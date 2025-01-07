Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,223.36
1,010.37
1,225.99
1,029.87
yoy growth (%)
21.08
-17.58
19.04
15.2
Raw materials
-891.07
-704.84
-852.64
-682.55
As % of sales
72.83
69.76
69.54
66.27
Employee costs
-50.34
-47.02
-51.34
-35.87
As % of sales
4.11
4.65
4.18
3.48
Other costs
-228.01
-198.96
-235.83
-222.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.63
19.69
19.23
21.56
Operating profit
53.92
59.54
86.16
89.32
OPM
4.4
5.89
7.02
8.67
Depreciation
-40.67
-41.99
-49.4
-29.29
Interest expense
-6.69
-6.27
-7.42
-2.88
Other income
13.46
8.61
8.87
10.65
Profit before tax
20.03
19.89
38.2
67.79
Taxes
3.15
0.96
-7.34
-19.01
Tax rate
15.76
4.83
-19.21
-28.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
23.18
20.86
30.86
48.78
Exceptional items
-13.93
0
0
0
Net profit
9.25
20.86
30.86
48.78
yoy growth (%)
-55.65
-32.42
-36.72
124.21
NPM
0.75
2.06
2.51
4.73
