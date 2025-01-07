iifl-logo-icon 1
Prataap Snacks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,144
(0.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,223.36

1,010.37

1,225.99

1,029.87

yoy growth (%)

21.08

-17.58

19.04

15.2

Raw materials

-891.07

-704.84

-852.64

-682.55

As % of sales

72.83

69.76

69.54

66.27

Employee costs

-50.34

-47.02

-51.34

-35.87

As % of sales

4.11

4.65

4.18

3.48

Other costs

-228.01

-198.96

-235.83

-222.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.63

19.69

19.23

21.56

Operating profit

53.92

59.54

86.16

89.32

OPM

4.4

5.89

7.02

8.67

Depreciation

-40.67

-41.99

-49.4

-29.29

Interest expense

-6.69

-6.27

-7.42

-2.88

Other income

13.46

8.61

8.87

10.65

Profit before tax

20.03

19.89

38.2

67.79

Taxes

3.15

0.96

-7.34

-19.01

Tax rate

15.76

4.83

-19.21

-28.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

23.18

20.86

30.86

48.78

Exceptional items

-13.93

0

0

0

Net profit

9.25

20.86

30.86

48.78

yoy growth (%)

-55.65

-32.42

-36.72

124.21

NPM

0.75

2.06

2.51

4.73

