We write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. 20th May, 2024, have inter alia, considered and: 1. Recommended dividend of Rs. 2.00 per share (i.e. 40%) on equity shares of face value of Rs. 5.00 each of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Upon approval of members, the dividend, will be paid within 30 days of approval/declaration. The Board Meeting commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 8:00 p.m.