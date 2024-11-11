iifl-logo-icon 1
Prataap Snacks Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Prataap Snacks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter and half year ended 30Th September 2024
Board Meeting1 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Prataap Snacks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. 1st August, 2024, have approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 duly signed Financial Results and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor are enclosed. The Board Meeting commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 7:00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202414 May 2024
Prataap Snacks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. We write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. 20th May, 2024, have inter alia, considered and: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Recommended dividend of Rs. 2.00 per share (i.e. 40%) on equity shares of face value of Rs. 5.00 each of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Upon approval of members, the dividend, will be paid within 30 days of approval/declaration. The Board Meeting commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 8:00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Prataap Snacks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 We write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. 6th February, 2024, have approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, duly signed aforesaid Financial Results and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor is enclosed herewith. The Board Meeting commenced at 1:30 p.m. and concluded at 5:30 p.m. This is for your information and records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
We write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. 18th January, 2024, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the appointment of Mr. Parag Gupta as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company designated as Key Managerial Personnel with effect from 18th January, 2024 in accordance with provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder and Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). The details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with Schedule III thereof and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 are enclosed.

