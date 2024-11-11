Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Prataap Snacks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter and half year ended 30Th September 2024

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Prataap Snacks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. 1st August, 2024, have approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 duly signed Financial Results and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor are enclosed. The Board Meeting commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 7:00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 14 May 2024

Prataap Snacks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. We write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. 20th May, 2024, have inter alia, considered and: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Recommended dividend of Rs. 2.00 per share (i.e. 40%) on equity shares of face value of Rs. 5.00 each of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Upon approval of members, the dividend, will be paid within 30 days of approval/declaration. The Board Meeting commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 8:00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024

Prataap Snacks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 We write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. 6th February, 2024, have approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, duly signed aforesaid Financial Results and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor is enclosed herewith. The Board Meeting commenced at 1:30 p.m. and concluded at 5:30 p.m. This is for your information and records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

