iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TBI Corn Ltd Share Price

189
(-1.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:13:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open190
  • Day's High190.9
  • 52 Wk High399.3
  • Prev. Close191.25
  • Day's Low182
  • 52 Wk Low 166
  • Turnover (lac)21.54
  • P/E34.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)343.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

TBI Corn Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

190

Prev. Close

191.25

Turnover(Lac.)

21.54

Day's High

190.9

Day's Low

182

52 Week's High

399.3

52 Week's Low

166

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

343.19

P/E

34.4

EPS

5.56

Divi. Yield

0

TBI Corn Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

TBI Corn Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

TBI Corn Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.46%

Non-Promoter- 6.39%

Institutions: 6.39%

Non-Institutions: 37.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

TBI Corn Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

13.38

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

29.44

16.77

Net Worth

42.82

16.78

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

TBI Corn Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT TBI Corn Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Yogesh Laxman Rajhans

Whole-time Director

Ninad Anand Yedurkar

Non Executive Director

Asha Laxman Rajhans

Independent Director

Sanjay Ashokrao Kadam

Independent Director

Atul Babasaheb Patil

Independent Director

Chandrakant Shivaji Mali

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ishani Dhupar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TBI Corn Ltd

Summary

Tbi Corn Ltd, promoted by Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans was earlier registered as a Partnership Firm as The Best India, pursuant to a Deed ofPartnership dated 24th February, 2000. Afterwards, The Best India got converted from Partnership Firm to a Limited Company in the nameof TBI Corn Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated 22nd June, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.Prior to the incorporation, the Company was into manufacturing yeast processing in 1990. Their journey began in year 2000 as a Partnership Firm with three founding partners, Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans, with 2 other partners, who then named this venture The Best India. in 2004, it got into corn bran and corn powder production. In period 2005-10, it expanded into maize and poultry industries and after that diversified into broken maize supply in 2011-12. It launched Maka Poha in 2013-14 and became a fully automated, ISO 22000:2018 compliant food processing unit in 2015-16.The Company, is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22000:2018 certified company, and a prominent player in corn milling industry. Located in the Sangli district of Maharashtra, India, Company specialize in production of high-quality Corn / Maize Grits, flour and other related products. The Company offers a diverse range of products, including cleaned and fat-free Corn Grits/Meal, Corn Flakes, Stone-free Broken Maize & Corn Flour, and Turmeric Finger, all manufactured without chemical additives or preservatives and GMO-free. It h
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the TBI Corn Ltd share price today?

The TBI Corn Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹189 today.

What is the Market Cap of TBI Corn Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TBI Corn Ltd is ₹343.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TBI Corn Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TBI Corn Ltd is 34.4 and 3.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TBI Corn Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TBI Corn Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TBI Corn Ltd is ₹166 and ₹399.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TBI Corn Ltd?

TBI Corn Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -8.01%, 6 Month at -45.29%, 3 Month at -0.23% and 1 Month at -1.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TBI Corn Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TBI Corn Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.47 %
Institutions - 6.40 %
Public - 37.14 %

QUICKLINKS FOR TBI Corn Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.