SectorFMCG
Open₹190
Prev. Close₹191.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.54
Day's High₹190.9
Day's Low₹182
52 Week's High₹399.3
52 Week's Low₹166
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)343.19
P/E34.4
EPS5.56
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
13.38
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
29.44
16.77
Net Worth
42.82
16.78
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Yogesh Laxman Rajhans
Whole-time Director
Ninad Anand Yedurkar
Non Executive Director
Asha Laxman Rajhans
Independent Director
Sanjay Ashokrao Kadam
Independent Director
Atul Babasaheb Patil
Independent Director
Chandrakant Shivaji Mali
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ishani Dhupar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TBI Corn Ltd
Summary
Tbi Corn Ltd, promoted by Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans was earlier registered as a Partnership Firm as The Best India, pursuant to a Deed ofPartnership dated 24th February, 2000. Afterwards, The Best India got converted from Partnership Firm to a Limited Company in the nameof TBI Corn Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated 22nd June, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.Prior to the incorporation, the Company was into manufacturing yeast processing in 1990. Their journey began in year 2000 as a Partnership Firm with three founding partners, Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans, with 2 other partners, who then named this venture The Best India. in 2004, it got into corn bran and corn powder production. In period 2005-10, it expanded into maize and poultry industries and after that diversified into broken maize supply in 2011-12. It launched Maka Poha in 2013-14 and became a fully automated, ISO 22000:2018 compliant food processing unit in 2015-16.The Company, is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22000:2018 certified company, and a prominent player in corn milling industry. Located in the Sangli district of Maharashtra, India, Company specialize in production of high-quality Corn / Maize Grits, flour and other related products. The Company offers a diverse range of products, including cleaned and fat-free Corn Grits/Meal, Corn Flakes, Stone-free Broken Maize & Corn Flour, and Turmeric Finger, all manufactured without chemical additives or preservatives and GMO-free. It h
The TBI Corn Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹189 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TBI Corn Ltd is ₹343.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TBI Corn Ltd is 34.4 and 3.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TBI Corn Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TBI Corn Ltd is ₹166 and ₹399.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TBI Corn Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -8.01%, 6 Month at -45.29%, 3 Month at -0.23% and 1 Month at -1.16%.
