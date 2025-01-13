iifl-logo-icon 1
TBI Corn Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

13.38

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

29.44

16.77

Net Worth

42.82

16.78

Minority Interest

Debt

45.81

40.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.15

0.16

Total Liabilities

88.78

57.33

Fixed Assets

13.93

6.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

74.39

50.14

Inventories

50.87

46.49

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

30.9

21.06

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.54

2.28

Sundry Creditors

-11.27

-17.34

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.65

-2.35

Cash

0.45

0.3

Total Assets

88.79

57.34

