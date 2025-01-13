TBI Corn Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
13.38
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
29.44
16.77
Net Worth
42.82
16.78
Minority Interest
Debt
45.81
40.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.15
0.16
Total Liabilities
88.78
57.33
Fixed Assets
13.93
6.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
74.39
50.14
Inventories
50.87
46.49
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
30.9
21.06
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.54
2.28
Sundry Creditors
-11.27
-17.34
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.65
-2.35
Cash
0.45
0.3
Total Assets
88.79
57.34
