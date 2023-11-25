To,

To Shareholders,

TBI CORN LIMITED

Your directors have pleasure to present the 2nd (Second) Annual Report together with the Audited Statement of Accounts of TBI CORN LIMITED (“the Company”) for the year ended March 31st, 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The financial results of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 as compared with the previous Financial Year are as under: (In lakhs.)

Particulars Financial Year ended 31/03/2024 Financial Year ended 31/03/2023 Revenue from Operations 15,823.48 11,547.52 Other Income 96.44 89.58 Total Income 15,919.92 11,637.10 Total Expenses 14,562.00 10,787.79 Profit/(loss) before Tax (EBT) 1,357.92 849.31 Provision for Income Tax (i) Current Tax 348.92 209.70 (ii) Deferred Tax (1.10) 16.28 (iii) Tax of Earlier Year Net Profit/(Loss) After Tax 1010.10 623.33 EPS 20.52 11,118.90

STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS

The Company is engaged in the business of a diverse range of corn products, including cleaned and fat-free Corn Grits/Meal, Corn Flakes, Stone-free Broken Maize & Corn Flour and Turmeric Finger, all manufactured without chemical additives or preservatives and GMO-free. There has been no change in the business of the Company during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

The highlights of the Companys performance are as under: i. Revenue from operations for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and 31st March, 2023 is INR

15,823.48 Lakhs and INR 11,547.52 Lakhs. ii. Other incomes for the year ended for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and 31st March, 2023 is INR 96.43 Lakhs and INR 89.58 Lakhs. iii. Net profit for the year ended for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and 31st March, 2023 is INR

1010.10 Lakhs and INR 623.33 Lakhs.

RESERVES

The Board of Directors has decided to retain the entire amount of profits in the profit and loss account.

DIVIDEND

To conserve the resources for future growth of the company, your directors do not propose any dividend for the current year. Your Companys policy on Dividend Distribution is available at https://tbicorn.com/investor-corner/

HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY & ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Holding, Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company at the beginning of the year, during the year or at the end of the year.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorised Share Capital as on 31st March, 2024 was INR 20,00,00,000/- divided into 2,00,00,000 Equity Shares of INR 10/- each.

- The Paid up share capital as on 31st March, 2024 was INR 18,15,84,050/- divided into 1,81,58,405 Equity Shares of INR 10/- each.

Increase in Authorised Share Capital:

- The Company has Increased the Authorised Share Capital of the company from INR 5,00,000/- to INR 10,00,00,000/- divided into 1,00,00,000 Equity shares of INR 10/- each vide Shareholders resolution passed on June 15,2023.

- Further to that Company has Increased the Authorised Share Capital again from INR 10,00,00,000/- to INR 20,00,00,000/- divided into 2,00,00,000 Equity Shares of INR 10/- each vide Shareholders resolution passed on September 11, 2023.

Increase Paid Up Share Capital:

-During the year, your company had issued bonus shares in the ratio of 2000:1 i.e. Two thousand new equity Shares of INR 10/- each for every one equity share of INR 10/- each fully paid up vide Allotment resolution dated September 13, 2023. Post Issuance of bonus Share, The Paid up share capital of the company was INR 11,21,76,060/-.

During the year, your company had issued 21,59,999 Equity Shares of face value of INR 10/- each at an issue price of INR 75/- per equity share (including a premium of INR 65/- per Equity Share) aggregating to INR 16,19,99,925/- through a private placement basis vide Allotment resolution dated September 29, 2023.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report except:

? The Company did come up with Initial Public Offer and had raised 44.93 Crore by issuing 47,80,800 Equity Shares. The equity shares of the company got listed on NSE Emerge w.e.f. 07th June 2024.

? The Company did set up a wholly-owned subsidiary company under the name M/s. Agripivot Ventures Private Limited, however the said subsidiary is yet to commence its operations.

DEPOSITS FROM PUBLIC

The Company, during the year, has not invited/ accepted any deposit other than the exempted deposit as prescribed under the provision of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules framed there under, as amended from time to time. Hence there are no particulars to report about the deposit falling under Rule 8 (5) (v) and (vi) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

However, during the financial year the Company has borrowed money(ies) from Directors of the Company in pursuant to Rule 2(c)(viii) of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, amended from time to time, and said amount is not being given out of funds acquired by him/them by borrowing or accepting loans or deposits from others.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

Loans, guarantees and investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") form part of the Notes to the financial statements provided in this Integrated Annual Report.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There has been no change in the Companys business operations during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis as required in terms of the Listing Regulations is annexed to the report as Annexure I and is incorporated herein by reference and forms an integral part of this report.

DETAILS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are as follows:

Conservation of energy-

Even though its operations are not energy-intensive, significant measures are taken to reduce energy consumption by using energy-efficient equipment. The Company regularly reviews power consumption patterns across all locations and implement requisite improvements/changes in the process in order to optimize energy/ power consumption and thereby achieve cost savings. Energy costs comprise a very small part of the Companys total cost of operations. However, as a part of the Companys conservation of energy programme, the management has appealed to all the employees / workers to conserve energy.

Technology absorption- i. The efforts made towards technology absorption: During the year, the company did not undertake any significant efforts towards the absorption of new technology. While the company remains committed to exploring and integrating innovative technologies in the future, no initiatives in this regard were implemented in the current reporting period. Our focus during the year remained on optimizing existing processes and maintaining product quality.

ii. The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution;

During the year, our company, has realized several operational benefits despite no specific initiatives in technology absorption. While no new technology has been adopted, our existing R&D efforts have focused on enhancing existing product lines, catering to evolving consumer preferences, and exploring niche markets within the corn industry.

iii. In case of imported technology- The Company has not imported any technology during the year;

iv. The expenditure incurred on Research and Development. The Company has not expended any expenditure towards Research and Development during the year.

Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo-

The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year and the Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows are as follows:

Particulars Current Year (2023-24) Previous Year (2022-23) (INR) (INR) C.I.F. Value of Imports - - F.O.B. Value of Exports 113,097,910/- 376,525,605/-

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

RETIREMENT BY ROTATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mrs. Asha Laxman Rajhans, Non-Executive Director is liable to retire by rotation and is eligible to offer herself for re-appointment. The Board recommends her re-appointment.

CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The following changes occurred during the year in the composition of the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

Sr. No. Name of Director & KMP Effective Date of Change Nature of Change Designation 1 Ishani Dhupar 02/09/2023 Appointment Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 2 Ninad Anand Yedurkar 02/09/2023 Appointment Chief Financial Officer 3 Avanti Yogesh Rajhans 13/09/2023 Appointment Non-Executive Director 4 Chandrakant Shivaji Mali 13/09/2023 Appointment Independent Director 5 Atul Babasaheb Patil 13/09/2023 Appointment Independent Director 6 Sanjay Ashokrao Kadam 13/09/2023 Appointment Independent Director 7 Yogesh Laxman Rajhans 13/09/2023 Appointment Managing Director and Chairman 8 Avanti Yogesh Rajhans 25/11/2023 Resignation Non-Executive Director 9 Ninad Anand Yedurkar 27/11/2023 Appointment Whole-Time Director 10 Asha Laxman Rajhans 27/11/2023 Appointment Non-Executive Director

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Your Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors, confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, along with the rules framed thereunder, and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

The Independent Directors are familiarized with their roles, rights, and responsibilities, as well as with the nature of the industry and business model, through an induction program at the time of their appointment as Director Additionally, they are kept informed through presentations on the economy and industry overview, key regulatory developments, strategy, and performance, which are made to the Directors from time to time.

DETAILS OF BOARD MEETINGS:

During the Financial year 2023-24, Thirteen (13) board meetings were held. The interval between any two meetings was well within the maximum allowed gap of 120 days.

The Composition of Board of directors and the details of meetings attended by the board of directors during the year are given below.

Sr. No. Date of Board Meeting Directors Present 1. 21.04.23 1. Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans 2. Mrs. Asha Laxman Rajhans 3. Ms. Avanti Yogesh Rajhans 2. 20.05.23 1. Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans 2. Mrs. Asha Laxman Rajhans 3. Ms. Avanti Yogesh Rajhans 3. 02.08.23 1. Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans 2. Mrs. Asha Laxman Rajhans 3. Ms. Avanti Yogesh Rajhans 4. 17.08.23 1. Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans 2. Mrs. Asha Laxman Rajhans 3. Ms. Avanti Yogesh Rajhans 5. 25.08.23 1. Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans 2. Mrs. Asha Laxman Rajhans 3. Ms. Avanti Yogesh Rajhans 6. 12.09.23 1. Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans 2. Mrs. Asha Laxman Rajhans 3. Ms. Avanti Yogesh Rajhans 7. 13.09.23 1. Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans 2. Mrs. Asha Laxman Rajhans 3. Ms. Avanti Yogesh Rajhans 4. Mr. Chandrakant Shivaji Mali 5. Mr. Atul Babasaheb Patil 6. Mr. Sanjay Ashokrao Kadam 8 29.09.23 1. Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans 2. Mrs. Asha Laxman Rajhans 3. Ms. Avanti Yogesh Rajhans 4. Mr. Chandrakant Shivaji Mali 5. Mr. Atul Babasaheb Patil 6. Mr. Sanjay Ashokrao Kadam 9 21.10.23 1. Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans 2. Mrs. Asha Laxman Rajhans 3. Ms. Avanti Yogesh Rajhans 4. Mr. Chandrakant Shivaji Mali 5. Mr. Atul Babasaheb Patil 6. Mr. Sanjay Ashokrao Kadam 10 02.11.23 1. Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans 2. Mrs. Asha Laxman Rajhans 3. Ms. Avanti Yogesh Rajhans 4. Mr. Chandrakant Shivaji Mali 5. Mr. Atul Babasaheb Patil 6. Mr. Sanjay Ashokrao Kadam 7. Mr. Ninad Anand Yedurkar 11 21.11.23 1. Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans 2. Mrs. Asha Laxman Rajhans 3. Ms. Avanti Yogesh Rajhans 4. Mr. Chandrakant Shivaji Mali 5. Mr. Atul Babasaheb Patil 6. Mr. Sanjay Ashokrao Kadam 7. Mr. Ninad Anand Yedurkar 12 27.11.23 1. Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans 2. Mrs. Asha Laxman Rajhans 3. Mr. Chandrakant Shivaji Mali 4. Mr. Atul Babasaheb Patil 5. Mr. Sanjay Ashokrao Kadam 6. Mr. Ninad Anand Yedurkar 13 16.01.24 1. Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans 2. Mrs. Asha Laxman Rajhans 3. Mr. Chandrakant Shivaji Mali 4. Mr. Atul Babasaheb Patil 5. Mr. Sanjay Ashokrao Kadam 6. Mr. Ninad Anand Yedurkar

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) & 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirm that:

a) In The Preparation Of The Annual Accounts, The Applicable Accounting Standards Had Been Followed Along With Proper Explanation Relating To Material Departures; b) The Directors Have Selected Such Accounting Policies And Applied Them Consistently And Made Judgments And Estimates That Are Reasonable And Prudent So As To Give A True And Fair View Of The State Of Affairs Of The Company At The End Of The Financial Year And Of The Profit And Loss Of The Company For That Period;

c) The Directors Had Taken Proper And Sufficient Care For The Maintenance Of Adequate Accounting Records In Accordance With The Provisions Of This Act For Safeguarding The Assets Of The Company And For Preventing And Detecting Fraud And Other Irregularities;

d) The Directors Have Prepared The Annual Accounts On A Going Concern Basis;

e) The Directors Have Laid Down Internal Financial Controls To Be Followed By The Company And That Such Internal Financial Controls Are Adequate And Were Operating Effectively.

f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, had adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating its own performance and as well as that of its committee and individual Directors, including the chairperson of the Board. The Exercise was carried out through a structured evaluation process covering the various aspects of the Boards functioning such as composition of board & committees, experience & competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, governance issues etc.

The evaluation of the independent Directors was carried out by Board, except the independent Director being evaluated and the evaluation of chairperson and the non-independent Directors were carried out by the independent Director

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

Matters of policy and other relevant and significant information are furnished regularly to the Board. To provide better Corporate Governance & transparency, currently, your Board has four (4) Committees viz., Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee to investigate various aspects for which they have been constituted. The Board fixes the terms of reference of Committees and delegate powers from time to time.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee comprises of non-executive Independent Director and Executive Director as its Member. The Chairman of the committee is Independent Director.

During the Financial year 2023-24, Three (3) meeting of audit committee held on 20.11.2023, 25.11.2023, and 20.02.2024.

The Composition of Audit Committee and the details of meetings attended by members during the year are given below.

Name of the Director Status in the Committee Nature of Directorship No. of committee Meetings Held & Entitled to Attend No. of committee Meetings Attended Sanjay Ashokrao Kadam Chairman Non-Executive Independent Director 3 3 Atul Babasaheb Patil Member Non-Executive Independent Director 3 3 Yogesh Laxman Rajhans Member Managing Director 3 3

RECOMMENDATIONS BY THE AUDIT COMMITTEE WHICH WERE NOT ACCEPTED BY THE BOARD ALONG WITH REASONS

All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee are accepted and implemented by the Board of Directors.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of Independent Directors and non-executive Director as its member The Chairman of the Committee is an Independent Director.

During the Financial year 2023-24, Two (2) meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were held on 25.11.2023 and 20.02.2024.

The Composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the details of meetings attended by members during the year are given below.

Name Of The Director Status In The Committee Nature Of Directorship No. Of Committee Meetings Held & Entitled To Attend No. Of Committee Meetings Attended Sanjay Ashokrao Kadam Chairman Non-Executive Independent Director 2 2 Atul Babasaheb Patil Member Non-Executive Independent Director 2 2 Asha Laxman Rajhans Member Non-Executive Director 2 2

STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The stakeholder relationship committee comprises Non-executive Director, Whole-time Director and one Independent Director as its member The Chairman of the Committee is a Non-Executive Director.

During the Financial year 2023-24, One (1) meeting of Stakeholder Relationship Committee was held on 20.02.2024.

The Composition of Stakeholder and Relationship Committee and the details of meetings attended by the members during the year are given below:

Name Of The Director Status In The Committee Nature Of Directorship No. Of Committee Meetings Held & Entitled To Attend No. Of Committee Meetings Attended Asha Laxman Rajhans Chairman Non-Executive Director 1 1 Yogesh Laxman Rajhans Member Managing Director 1 1 Sanjay Ashokrao Kadam Member Non-Executive Independent Director 1 1

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

The Corporate Social Responsibility committee comprises Managing Director, Non-Executive Director and one Independent Director as its member The Chairman of the Committee is Non-Executive Director.

During the Financial year 2023-24, One (1) meeting of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee were held on 20.02.2024.

The Composition of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and the details of meetings attended by the members during the year are given below:

Name of the Director Status in the Committee Nature of Directorship No. Of Committee Meetings Held & Entitled To Attend No. Of Committee Meetings Attended Asha Laxman Rajhans Chairman Non-Executive Director 1 1 Yogesh Laxman Rajhans Member Managing Director 1 1 Sanjay Ashokrao Kadam Member Non-Executive Independent Director 1 1

PARTICULARS REGARDING EMPLOYEES REMUNERATION

During the year under review, the details of employees drawing remuneration which is in excess of the limit as prescribed under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure-II (a).

The information pertaining to section 197 read with rules 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel), 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure-II (b).

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Notification dated 28th August, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as published in the Gazette of India on 28th August, 2020, the details forming part of the extract of Annual Return in Form MGT-9 is not required to be annexed herewith to this report. However, the Annual Return will be made available at the website of the Company at https://tbicorn.com/investor-corner/

STATUTORY AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

The Auditor, M/s. G M C A & Co., Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 109850W) were appointed as Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold office from the 1st AGM to the 6th AGM of the company for a term of five years in terms of the first proviso to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Further the observations of the Statutory Auditors, when read together with the relevant notes to the accounts and accounting policies are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comment.

There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Auditors Report, except;

1. During the initial Period of the year TBI Corn Limited has continued to file returns and conduct business operations using the old PAN, TAN, and GST numbers, despite having successfully acquired new registrations.

Reply: The company had pending updates to its inventory records and changes related to its business name or ownership. During the initial financial period, the company continued to operate under these old numbers but subsequently shifted the entire operations under the new name.

INTERNAL AUDITOR

The Board of directors has appointed of M/s. SHIVAM SONI & CO, Chartered Accountants (Membership No. 178351) as the internal auditor of the company, effective from 27th June, 2024; The Internal Auditor conducts the internal audit of the functions and operations of the Company and reports to the Audit Committee and Board from time to time.

COST AUDITOR

Section 148 read with Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the Board of Directors of your company had not appointed Cost Auditor for obtaining Cost Audit Report of the company for the financial year 2023-24.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. Himanshu S K Gupta & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad, effective from 27th June, 2024; to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate system of internal control to safeguard and protect from loss, unauthorized use or disposition of its assets. All the transactions are properly authorized, recorded and reported to the Management. The Company is following all the applicable Accounting Standards for properly maintaining the books of accounts and reporting financial statements.

The internal auditor of the company M/s. SHIVAM SONI & CO, Chartered Accountants, checks and verifies the internal control and monitors them in accordance with policy adopted by the company from time to time. The Company continues to ensure proper and adequate systems and procedures commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN

The Company has not provided stock options to any employee during the period.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has laid down the procedure to inform the Board about the risk assessment and minimization procedures. These procedures are reviewed by the Board annually to ensure that there is timely identification and assessment of risks, measures to mitigate them, and mechanisms for their proper and timely monitoring and reporting.

The Company does not fall under the ambit of top 1000 listed entities, determined on the basis of market capitalization as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, compliance under Regulation 21 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

As per regulation 15(2) of the Listing Regulation, the Compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions shall not apply in respect of the following class of the Companies:

a. Listed entity having paid up equity share capital not exceeding INR 10 Crore and Net worth not exceeding

INR 25 Crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year;

b. Listed entity which has listed its specified securities on the SME Exchange.

Since, our Company falls in the ambit of aforesaid exemption (b); hence compliance with the provisions of Corporate Governance shall not apply to the Company and it does not form the part of the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with related parties which may have potential conflict with the interest of the company at large. Your directors draw your attention to notes to the financial statements for detailed related parties transactions entered during the year.

Accordingly, as per third proviso to Section 188(1) of the Act, required approvals of the Board or Members / Shareholders has been obtained for such transactions. However, as part of good corporate governance, all related party transactions covered under Section 188 of the Act are approved by the Audit committee.

The form AOC- 2 is attached as Annexure - III with this report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

In compliance with the provisions of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, the Company has adopted Corporate Social Responsibility Policy. In order to implement CSR Policy, the Company has constituted CSR Committee. The brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy of the Company, Constitution Committee, the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year and other disclosures are set out in Annexure-IV of this report in the format prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

The company through its CSR initiative towards supporting projects in the areas of education, Animal welfare, poverty, healthcare, rural development, women empowerment and various other social matters continues to enhance value creation in the society and in the community in which it operates, through its services, conduct & initiatives, so as to promote sustained growth for the society and community, in fulfilment of its role as Socially Responsible Corporate.

POLICIES OF THE COMPANY

REMUNERATION AND APPOINTMENT POLICY

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (‘NRC) formulates and recommends to the Board the appropriate qualifications, positive attributes, characteristics, skills and experience required for the Board as a whole and its individual members with the objective of having a Board with diverse backgrounds and experience in business, government, education and public service. The Policy for appointment and removal of Directors and determining Directors independence is available on our website at https://tbicorn.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Nomination-and-Remuneration-Policy.pdf

The committee inter alia ensures that:

a. The level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate directors and key managerial personnel of the quality required to run the company successfully.

b. relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks and relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks and

c. remuneration to directors, key managerial personnel and senior management involves a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long-term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the company and its goals.

POLICY ON MATERIALITY OF RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

Your Company has adopted the policy on Materiality of Related Party Transaction to set out the dealing with the transaction between the Company and its related parties. The Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transaction has been available on the website of the Company https://tbicorn.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Related-Party-Transaction-Policy.pdf

POLICY OF CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTOR AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Your Company has adopted the policy of code of Conduct to maintain standard of business conduct and ensure compliance with legal requirements. The Policy on Code of Conduct for Director and Senior Management has been available on the website of the Company https://tbicorn.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Code-of-Conduct-for-Directors-and-Senior-Management.pdf

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

Pursuant to provisions of the regulations, the Board has formulated and implemented a Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by employees and other connected persons and code of practices and procedure for fair disclosure of unpublished price Sensitive Information. The same has been available on the website of the Company https://tbicorn.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Code-of-Conduct-UPSI.pdf

POLICY ON THE PRESERVATION OF DOCUMENTS AND ARCHIVE POLICY

Pursuant to provision of the regulations, the board has formulated the policy on the Preservation of Documents & Archive policy. The same has been available at the website of company at https://tbicorn.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Preservation-Policy.pdf

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

Pursuant to Provisions of Regulations, the Company has adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy, which covers various parameters based on which the Board may recommend or declare Dividend. The same has been available at the website of company at https://tbicorn.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Dividend-Distribution-Policy.pdf.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has taken various steps in connection with the implementation of Risk Management measures in terms of provisions contained in the Companies Act, 2013, after identifying the elements of risks which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the very existence of the Company. The Company has laid down a comprehensive Risk Assessment and Minimization Procedure which is reviewed by Board from time to time. Key risks identified are methodically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. The policy of risk management is made available on the website of the company at https://tbicorn.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Risk-Management-Policy.pdf

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER MECHANISM

Your Company has framed a Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any. The Vigil Mechanism has been available on the website of the Company at https://tbicorn.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Whistle-Blower-Policy.pdf

POLICY ON DETERMINATION AND DISCLOSURE OF MATERIALITY OF EVENTS AND INFORMATION

Your Company has adopted a Policy on Determination and Disclosure of Materiality of Events and Information. The Policy on Determination and Disclosure of Materiality of Events and Information has been available on the website of the Company at https://tbicorn.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Determing-Materiality-of-Information-and-Event-Policy.pdf

SECRETARIAL STANDARD

Your directors states that they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the Secretarial

Standards and that such system are adequate and operating effectively.

OTHER REGULATORY REQUIREMENT

The Company has been complied with all regulatory requirements of central government and state government and there were no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals during the year impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place a new act The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 has been notified on 9th December, 2013. Under the said Act every company is required to set up an Internal Complaints Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place of any women employee.

The Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees during the year under review. The Company has adopted a policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace and has set up Committee for implementation of said policy. During the year Company has not received any complaint of harassment.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended, (‘Rules), the dividends, unclaimed for a consecutive period of seven years from the date of transfer to the Unpaid Dividend Account of the Company are liable to be transferred to IEPF. Further, the shares (excluding the disputed cases having specific orders of the Court, Tribunal or any Statutory Authority restraining such transfer) pertaining to which dividend remains unclaimed for a period of continuous seven years from the date of transfer of the dividend to the unpaid dividend account are also mandatorily required to be transferred to the IEPF established by the Central Government.

Any person whose unclaimed dividend and shares pertaining thereto, matured deposits, matured debentures, application money due for refund, or interest thereon, sale proceeds of fractional shares, redemption proceeds of preference shares, amongst others has been transferred to the IEPF Fund can claim their due amount from the IEPF Authority by making an electronic application in e-form IEPF-5. Upon submitting a duly completed form, Shareholders are required to take a print of the same and send physical copy duly signed along with requisite documents as specified in the form to the attention of the Nodal Officer, at the Registered Office of the Company. The e-form can be downloaded from the website of Ministry of Corporate Affairs www.iepf.gov.in.

Shareholders are requested to get in touch with the RTA for encashing the unclaimed dividend/interest/principal amount, if any, standing to the credit of their account.

During the year, no amount of unclaimed dividend has been transferred to IEPF.

THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 AND THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

There were no applications which are made by or against the company under The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL LITIGATIONS AND ORDER

During the year, there were no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your directors thank the various Central and State Government Departments, Organizations and Agencies for the continued help and co-operation extended by them. The Directors also gratefully acknowledge all stakeholders of the Company viz. members, vendors, banks and other business partners for the excellent support received from them during the year. The Directors place on record their sincere appreciation to all employees of the Company for their unstinted commitment and continued contribution to the Company.