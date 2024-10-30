|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Dec 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|TBI Corn Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 13, 2024 for approval of incorporation of subsidiaries.
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 TBI Corn Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|TBI Corn Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|19 Jun 2024
|Intimation of Board meeting To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters TBI Corn Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on Jun 27, 2024. TBI Corn Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/06/2024)
