Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

TBI Corn Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 13, 2024 for approval of incorporation of subsidiaries.

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 TBI Corn Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

TBI Corn Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024.

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024