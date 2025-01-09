TBI Corn Ltd Management Discussions

(a) Industry Structure and Developments

The corn products industry, encompassing various processed forms of corn such as Corn Grits/Meal, Corn Flakes, and Corn Flour, plays a significant role in the global agricultural and food processing sectors. The industry is characterized by a broad spectrum of applications ranging from food products to industrial uses. In recent years, the demand for healthy and organic food products has surged, driving growth in segments like fat-free Corn Grits and organic Corn Flakes. Additionally, the rise in global maize production has ensured a steady supply chain, though fluctuations in weather patterns and geopolitical factors continue to impact raw material prices.

(b) Opportunities and Threats

Opportunities:

Rising Health Consciousness: Increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of healthy and organic food options is expanding the market for fat-free and cleaned corn products. Export Potential: Growing international demand for high-quality corn products presents significant export opportunities, particularly in regions like Europe and North America. Product Diversification: The potential for introducing new value-added products like flavored Corn Flakes and enhanced Corn Meal offers avenues for market expansion.

Threats:

Price Volatility: Fluctuations in corn prices due to weather conditions, trade policies, and geopolitical tensions can adversely affect profit margins.

Regulatory Challenges: Stringent food safety and quality regulations, particularly in export markets, pose compliance challenges.

Competition: The entry of new players and the presence of large multinational corporations intensify competition, potentially impacting market share.

(c) Segment wise or Product-wise Performance

Corn Grits/Meal: This segment has seen steady demand growth, particularly from the snack food and brewing industries. The focus on producing cleaned and fat-free variants has resulted in higher market penetration.

Corn Flakes: The Corn Flakes segment continues to be a significant revenue contributor. Innovations in product formulations, including organic and flavored options, have driven sales.

Stone-free Broken Maize & Corn Flour: Demand for these products remains strong, particularly from the food processing industry. The emphasis on quality and purity has led to consistent performance in this segment.

Turmeric Finger: While a niche product, Turmeric Finger has seen rising demand due to its health benefits and use in traditional medicine. This segment has shown positive growth, driven by both domestic and international markets.

(d) Outlook

The outlook for the corn products industry remains positive, driven by increasing demand for healthy and organic food options. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, with plans to expand its product portfolio and enhance production capacity. Continued investment in technology and innovation will be key to maintaining a competitive edge. However, careful monitoring of external factors such as raw material prices and regulatory changes will be essential.

(e) Risks and Concerns

Key risks include the volatility of raw material prices, particularly corn, which could impact production costs and profitability. Additionally, the company faces risks associated with compliance with food safety regulations, especially in export markets. Competition from both domestic and international players remains a concern, requiring continuous innovation and differentiation.

(f) Internal Control Systems and Their Adequacy

The company has implemented robust internal control systems that ensure efficient operations, compliance with laws and regulations, and the reliability of financial reporting. Regular audits and reviews are conducted to assess the adequacy of these systems, with improvements made as necessary to address any identified weaknesses. The internal control framework is deemed adequate and effective in mitigating risks.

(g) Discussion on Financial Performance with Respect to Operational Performance

The companys financial performance has been strong, with revenue growth driven by increased sales across key product segments. Operational efficiency initiatives have resulted in improved margins, despite fluctuations in raw material prices. Investment in technology and production capacity has also contributed to better operational performance, enabling the company to meet growing demand.

(h) Material Developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations Front, Including Number of People Employed

During the financial year, the company has made significant strides in strengthening its human resources. New training programs have been introduced to enhance employee skills, particularly in areas of quality control and production efficiency. Industrial relations have remained stable, with no major disruptions. The total number of employees as of the end of the financial year stands at 2023-24.

(i) Details of Significant Changes in Key Financial Ratios

Sr No. Ratios Numerator Denominator As at 31st March, 2024 As at 31st March, 2023 % change in Ratio Remark - Any change in the ratio by more than 25% as compared to the preceding year. (i) Current Ratio Current Assets Current Liabilities 6.79 3.56 90.85 1.Due to Decrease in current liabilities 2. Due to increase in Trade receivables. (ii) Debt-Equity Total Debt Shareholders Equity 1.07 0.83 28.89 1.Due to increase in share Capital Ratio 2. Due to increase in borrowings. (iii) Debt Service Coverage Ratio Earnings available for Debt Servicing Total Debt service 4.32 5.02 (13.92) Within the Limit (iv) Return on Profit After Taxes Average Equity 22.05 37.15 (40.65) 1.Due to increase in share Capital Equity Ratio 2. Due to increase in company Profit. (v) Inventory turnover ratio (in days) Cost of Goods Sold Average Inventory 3.25 5.16 (37.00) 1.Majorly Due to Increase in sales during the period (vi) Trade Receivables turnover ratio Revenue from Operations Average Trade Receivables 60.00 67.00 (10.55) (In days) Within the Limit (vii) Trade payables turnover ratio (In days) Purchase of Goods &services and other expense Average Trade Payables 40.00 55.00 (27.99) 1.Decrease in Trade Payables. (vii) Net Capital turnover Revenue from Operations Working Capital 4.20 2.29 83.54 Majorly due to increase In Turnover. (ix) Net Profit Ratio Net Profit After Taxes Revenue from Operations 6.38 5.40 18.21 Within the Limit (x) Return on Capital Earnings Before Interest and Tax Capital Employed 34.82 34.97 (0.43) (xi) Employed Return on Investment Income from Investments Cost of Investment - - - Within the Limit