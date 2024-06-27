To The Members of TBI CORN LIMITED

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of TBI Corn Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing ("SA" s) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Reporting of key audit matters as per SA 701, Key Audit Matters are not applicable to the Company as it is an unlisted company.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Emphasis of Matter :

We wish to bring to attention a significant matter concerning TBI Corn Limited, formerly known as The Best India, whose Permanent Account Number (PAN) is AAJCT4818P, and its transition from a partnership firm to a company on 22nd June, 2022. As per the Companies Act, 2013, the company was required to obtain new PAN, Goods and Services Tax (GST) Number, and Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) upon conversion and conduct all transactions henceforth under these new registrations and The Company has obtained the same immediately after the conversion.

However, it has come to our attention that during the initial Period of the month TBI Corn Limited has continued to file returns and conduct business operations using the old PAN, TAN, and GST numbers, despite having successfully acquired new registrations. This discrepancy in the utilization of statutory numbers would lead to a misalignment between the companys legal status and its operational and financial activities.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure B statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

? The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position; ? The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and ? There is no amount required to be transferred, to the investors education & Protection Fund by the Company.

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

For, G M C A & Co Chartered Accountants (FRN No.109085W) CA. Mitt S. Patel Date: 27/06/2024 Partner Place: Ahmedabad Membership No.: 163940

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of

Infosys Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/S. TBI CORN LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024.

For, G M C A & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 109850W CA Mitt S Patel PARTNER MEMBERSHIP NO. 163940 UDIN: 24163940BKAEEG3084 Place: Ahmedabad Date: 27/06/2024

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of the TBI CORN LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024).

1) a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment on the basis of available information.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets on the basis of available information.

b) As explained to us, Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3 (i) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3. a) During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, provided guarantee and security to companies as follows:

Amount (In Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year, - Subsidiaries - - Related Parties 151.84/- - Others 124.33/- Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above case, - Subsidiaries - - Related Parties 82.74/- - Others 14.98/-

b) During the year the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loan during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) The company has granted an interest free loan which is violation of the Act.

d) There are no amounts of loan granted to companies which are overdue for more than ninety days.

e) There were no loans which had fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has not made any investments or granted any loans or given any guarantee or security to the parties covered under section 186 of the Act.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. To the best of our knowledge and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the Companys activities. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the order are not applicable.

7. (a) According to the records of the company examined by us and information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance (ESI), income tax, and other material statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues were outstanding as at March31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and representation given to us by the management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

9. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given and books of accounts and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report, prima facie, that no funds raised on the short-term basis have been utilized for long termpurposes.

d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

e) The Company has notraised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

g) The Company has made private placement of shares during the year and the requirement of section 42 and section 62 of the companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the fund raised have been used for the purpose for which fund raised.

11. a) Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and on the basis of information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by auditor in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) The Company is not required to have Whistle Blower Mechanism under applicable rules and regulations. Further, as represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

12. The Company is not Nidhi Company as per Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. The provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Company as it does not fulfil the criteria specified in Section 177 of Companies Act 2013. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered any transactions which under section 188 of Companies Act, 2013. Details of all related party have been disclosed in financial statements, as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

14. a) As per section 138 of Companies Act 2013, the Company does not have to appoint an internal auditor but it chooses to do so voluntarily. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) Internal audit under section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xiv)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. a) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as per the Reserve bank of India Act 1934.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) The group does not have any core investment company (CIC) as part of the group as per the definition of the group contained in the core investment companies (Reserve bank) Directions, 2016 and hence the reporting under the clause (xvi) (d) of the order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause (xviii) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

19. On the basis of the ageing report, financial ratios and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, any other information accompanying the financial statements, Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company.

20. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures Companys net profit for the current financial year exceeds the threshold so as per Section 135(5) Corporate social responsibility is applicable to the Company. Therefore, the company is required to allocate CSR expenditure by March 31, 2024, as per the Companies Act.