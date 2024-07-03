TBI Corn Ltd Summary

Tbi Corn Ltd, promoted by Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans was earlier registered as a Partnership Firm as The Best India, pursuant to a Deed ofPartnership dated 24th February, 2000. Afterwards, The Best India got converted from Partnership Firm to a Limited Company in the nameof TBI Corn Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated 22nd June, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.Prior to the incorporation, the Company was into manufacturing yeast processing in 1990. Their journey began in year 2000 as a Partnership Firm with three founding partners, Mr. Yogesh Laxman Rajhans, with 2 other partners, who then named this venture The Best India. in 2004, it got into corn bran and corn powder production. In period 2005-10, it expanded into maize and poultry industries and after that diversified into broken maize supply in 2011-12. It launched Maka Poha in 2013-14 and became a fully automated, ISO 22000:2018 compliant food processing unit in 2015-16.The Company, is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22000:2018 certified company, and a prominent player in corn milling industry. Located in the Sangli district of Maharashtra, India, Company specialize in production of high-quality Corn / Maize Grits, flour and other related products. The Company offers a diverse range of products, including cleaned and fat-free Corn Grits/Meal, Corn Flakes, Stone-free Broken Maize & Corn Flour, and Turmeric Finger, all manufactured without chemical additives or preservatives and GMO-free. It has expanded into international markets, serving countries in the Gulf, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, South Korea, and soon, Europe and the US.The Company is proposing the Initial Offer of 50,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.