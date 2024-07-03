Summary

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited was originally incorporated in the name and style of Shivnath Farms Private Limited as Private Limited Company which thereafter was converted into Public Limited Company on 13 September, 2000 under the name and style of Shivnath Farms Limited and further changed from Shivnath Farms Limited to Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited on March 05, 2001.The Company stands as a distinguished leader in the Indian seed industry, leveraging over two decades of expertise in producing and distributing high-quality seeds to Indian farmers. The Companys robust research and development initiatives have yielded numerous acclaimed cotton seed varieties, noted for their resilience against viruses and weather fluctuations, as evidenced by their outstanding performance in ICAR trials. The Companys commitment to excellence is further demonstrated through its comprehensive extension programs designed to empower farmers. These initiatives include product awareness campaigns, crop demonstrations, agronomic input guidance, fertigation practices, and post-harvest management training.As Nath Bio-Genes transitions from addressing food security to focusing on nutritional security, the Company is dedicated to bringing healthier seed varieties from farms to consumers plates. This strategic shift underscores the ongoing mission to support farmers and contribute to overall well being of the population through innovative agricultural solutions.Presently, the Company is engaged in the b

