Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd Share Price

188
(-1.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open197.5
  • Day's High197.5
  • 52 Wk High264.31
  • Prev. Close190.46
  • Day's Low187.82
  • 52 Wk Low 167.15
  • Turnover (lac)8.22
  • P/E8.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value340.68
  • EPS21.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)357.28
  • Div. Yield1.05
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd Corporate Action

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 May, 2024

arrow

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:12 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.59%

Non-Promoter- 4.55%

Institutions: 4.55%

Non-Institutions: 49.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19

19

19

19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

591.65

554.35

522.97

594.27

Net Worth

610.65

573.35

541.97

613.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

278.36

307.56

279.89

191.65

yoy growth (%)

-9.49

9.88

46.04

12.82

Raw materials

-8.54

12.8

40.89

-9.5

As % of sales

3.06

4.16

14.61

4.96

Employee costs

-24.78

-23.68

-18.73

-13.65

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

25.39

56.75

48.5

30.05

Depreciation

-3.08

-2.81

-1.45

-0.95

Tax paid

-3.95

-1.08

1.97

-0.63

Working capital

-97.42

90.65

85.86

120.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.49

9.88

46.04

12.82

Op profit growth

-44.18

22

35.45

39.57

EBIT growth

-45.08

19.1

36.39

52.83

Net profit growth

-220.97

10.25

71.6

80.67

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

332.62

301.36

278.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

332.62

301.36

278.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

4.08

0.55

1.85

View Annually Results

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Satish Kagliwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhiraj Rathi

Director

Jeevanlata Kagliwal

Independent Director

Ashu Jain

Independent Director

Vadla Nagbhushanam

Independent Director

Madhukar Deshpande

Independent Director

HITESH RAJNIKANT PUROHIT

Director

Akash Nandkishor Kagliwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd

Summary

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited was originally incorporated in the name and style of Shivnath Farms Private Limited as Private Limited Company which thereafter was converted into Public Limited Company on 13 September, 2000 under the name and style of Shivnath Farms Limited and further changed from Shivnath Farms Limited to Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited on March 05, 2001.The Company stands as a distinguished leader in the Indian seed industry, leveraging over two decades of expertise in producing and distributing high-quality seeds to Indian farmers. The Companys robust research and development initiatives have yielded numerous acclaimed cotton seed varieties, noted for their resilience against viruses and weather fluctuations, as evidenced by their outstanding performance in ICAR trials. The Companys commitment to excellence is further demonstrated through its comprehensive extension programs designed to empower farmers. These initiatives include product awareness campaigns, crop demonstrations, agronomic input guidance, fertigation practices, and post-harvest management training.As Nath Bio-Genes transitions from addressing food security to focusing on nutritional security, the Company is dedicated to bringing healthier seed varieties from farms to consumers plates. This strategic shift underscores the ongoing mission to support farmers and contribute to overall well being of the population through innovative agricultural solutions.Presently, the Company is engaged in the b
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd share price today?

The Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹188 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd is ₹357.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd is 8.93 and 0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd is ₹167.15 and ₹264.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd?

Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.93%, 3 Years at -10.72%, 1 Year at -12.07%, 6 Month at -23.20%, 3 Month at -11.36% and 1 Month at -3.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.60 %
Institutions - 4.56 %
Public - 49.85 %

