SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹197.5
Prev. Close₹190.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.22
Day's High₹197.5
Day's Low₹187.82
52 Week's High₹264.31
52 Week's Low₹167.15
Book Value₹340.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)357.28
P/E8.93
EPS21.31
Divi. Yield1.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19
19
19
19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
591.65
554.35
522.97
594.27
Net Worth
610.65
573.35
541.97
613.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
278.36
307.56
279.89
191.65
yoy growth (%)
-9.49
9.88
46.04
12.82
Raw materials
-8.54
12.8
40.89
-9.5
As % of sales
3.06
4.16
14.61
4.96
Employee costs
-24.78
-23.68
-18.73
-13.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
25.39
56.75
48.5
30.05
Depreciation
-3.08
-2.81
-1.45
-0.95
Tax paid
-3.95
-1.08
1.97
-0.63
Working capital
-97.42
90.65
85.86
120.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.49
9.88
46.04
12.82
Op profit growth
-44.18
22
35.45
39.57
EBIT growth
-45.08
19.1
36.39
52.83
Net profit growth
-220.97
10.25
71.6
80.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
332.62
301.36
278.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
332.62
301.36
278.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
4.08
0.55
1.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Satish Kagliwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhiraj Rathi
Director
Jeevanlata Kagliwal
Independent Director
Ashu Jain
Independent Director
Vadla Nagbhushanam
Independent Director
Madhukar Deshpande
Independent Director
HITESH RAJNIKANT PUROHIT
Director
Akash Nandkishor Kagliwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd
Summary
Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited was originally incorporated in the name and style of Shivnath Farms Private Limited as Private Limited Company which thereafter was converted into Public Limited Company on 13 September, 2000 under the name and style of Shivnath Farms Limited and further changed from Shivnath Farms Limited to Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited on March 05, 2001.The Company stands as a distinguished leader in the Indian seed industry, leveraging over two decades of expertise in producing and distributing high-quality seeds to Indian farmers. The Companys robust research and development initiatives have yielded numerous acclaimed cotton seed varieties, noted for their resilience against viruses and weather fluctuations, as evidenced by their outstanding performance in ICAR trials. The Companys commitment to excellence is further demonstrated through its comprehensive extension programs designed to empower farmers. These initiatives include product awareness campaigns, crop demonstrations, agronomic input guidance, fertigation practices, and post-harvest management training.As Nath Bio-Genes transitions from addressing food security to focusing on nutritional security, the Company is dedicated to bringing healthier seed varieties from farms to consumers plates. This strategic shift underscores the ongoing mission to support farmers and contribute to overall well being of the population through innovative agricultural solutions.Presently, the Company is engaged in the b
Read More
The Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹188 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd is ₹357.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd is 8.93 and 0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd is ₹167.15 and ₹264.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.93%, 3 Years at -10.72%, 1 Year at -12.07%, 6 Month at -23.20%, 3 Month at -11.36% and 1 Month at -3.92%.
